Love Island

Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’

Images of the government advisor were shared on Whatsapp...

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 13:51

Love Island’s Zara McDermott has reportedly fallen victim to revenge porn, after nude images of her were circulated without her consent.

The government advisor is said to have had explicit photos and videos of her shared on WhatsApp, with a source telling the Sun that her family are “shocked and disappointed” at the situation.

The images were circulated on the app following her arrival on the show last week, and are said to show Zara completely nude. And with her currently unaware of what’s happened, her family added to the newspaper that they are shocked “that anyone would breach her trust in this way”.

Sharing private images or videos of another person of a sexual nature without their consent is a crime, and can be punished with up to 2 years in prison and a fine.

While Zara’s also in the headlines this week after her job potentially hangs in the balance for appearing on the show, as it’s rumoured she didn’t tell her employer about entering the villa.

A source at the government added to the publication: “She said she was taking a career break to work on TV but did not give specific details. She needs to be very careful because the rules are quite vague about what would be deemed bad behaviour so she could end up getting sacked.”

If someone has posted explicit images of you online, report the incident to the website where the images were posted and ask for them to be removed. If you decide to report the crime to the police, try to keep evidence of the incident by taking a record and screenshots of any posts or messages.

If you need further advice on how to get explicit online material removed, contact the Revenge Porn Helpline on 0845 6000 459 or head to victimsupport.org.uk for more information and support. 

