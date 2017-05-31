Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Malin Andersson isn't too happy with former Love Island co-stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and it's all because they forgot her name during a recent interview.

The bad blood all kicked off after we asked Olivia if she's still in touch with anyone from the series: "There’s some that I haven’t been in contact with. She went out with Terry. What was her name?"

Alex piped up with: "She’s completely irrelevant to everyone’s lives so I don’t remember who she is. Does it begin with M?" before Olivia announced: "MARY – that was it!"

Instagram/OliviaBuckland

Oops.

After the release of the video, both Alex and Olivia took to Twitter to defend their comments and explain they meant it in jest while maintaining that they're not the kind of people to offer up "fake shit" in interviews.

When I get asked a question in a interview I'm gonna be truthful ain't about that fake shit... don't block me and chat waffle.. 🐍 — Alex Bowen (@ab_bowen07) May 30, 2017

As for Olivia, she responded: "We're not friends and we don't pretend to be. Dry humour isn't for everyone. Alex and I were blocked before this interview [😅] #fairsfair."

She then went on to apologise to Malin.

Me and Alex are fair but we also like to mess about 😂 we take the piss and we don't take Shit seriously. Forgetful aren't we @ab_bowen07 😂 — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) May 30, 2017

We're not friends and we don't pretend to be. Dry humour isn't for everyone. Alex and I were blocked before this interview 😅 #fairsfair https://t.co/Y6834ECROK — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) May 30, 2017

Honey, re watch love island series 2 and watch how I was treated and mugged off by certain people 👌🏽That's shade. https://t.co/EJY6I6H1jb — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) May 30, 2017

This is what I mean. I call someone Mary and then get it ten times worse 😂😂😂 guess I asked for it huh! I'll just go be a hippy elsewhere 😂 https://t.co/1FGJIbGp0H — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) May 30, 2017

Malin had already caught wind of the shade being thrown in her direction and countered Olivia's claim that she was the first one to start the blocking spree on social-media.

"Darling Olivia you blocked me first. If I'm that irrelevant why the hell am I on your mind," she wrote before adding that she's not going to "stoop to their level."

Darling Olivia you blocked me first. 😴 — Malin Andersson (@MalinSaraMakeup) May 30, 2017

If I'm that irrelevant why the hell am I on your mind.. fucking bullies. — Malin Andersson (@MalinSaraMakeup) May 30, 2017

Yikes. It's fair to say *that* didn't go down well.

Want to see the EXACT moment Alex & Olivia threw shade at Malin in our video? Then check out below...