Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name
Malin Andersson isn't too happy with former Love Island co-stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and it's all because they forgot her name during a recent interview.
The bad blood all kicked off after we asked Olivia if she's still in touch with anyone from the series: "There’s some that I haven’t been in contact with. She went out with Terry. What was her name?"
Alex piped up with: "She’s completely irrelevant to everyone’s lives so I don’t remember who she is. Does it begin with M?" before Olivia announced: "MARY – that was it!"Oops.
After the release of the video, both Alex and Olivia took to Twitter to defend their comments and explain they meant it in jest while maintaining that they're not the kind of people to offer up "fake shit" in interviews.
As for Olivia, she responded: "We're not friends and we don't pretend to be. Dry humour isn't for everyone. Alex and I were blocked before this interview [😅] #fairsfair."
She then went on to apologise to Malin.
Malin had already caught wind of the shade being thrown in her direction and countered Olivia's claim that she was the first one to start the blocking spree on social-media.
"Darling Olivia you blocked me first. If I'm that irrelevant why the hell am I on your mind," she wrote before adding that she's not going to "stoop to their level."
Yikes. It's fair to say *that* didn't go down well.
Want to see the EXACT moment Alex & Olivia threw shade at Malin in our video? Then check out below...