Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs

The messages are completely unacceptable

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 10:24

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has hit back after she was branded  “shallow, useless, and fat” in a cruel DM.

The comment was posted in response to an upload Molly-Mae shared on Instagram Stories reading: “I've lost my iPhone 11+ the 8+ quality really doesn't hit the same. I hate it."

The user replied: "Oh poor you, you spoilt brat. There are more important problems in this world. People are suffering to a much higher degree,” adding: “You are so SHALLOW, VACUOUS and USELESS to society. Thick materialistic FAT cow."

Molly-Mae posted a screengrab of the message online with the response: “My dms are honestly so wild you know. I genuinely have become so desensitised to reading this kind of stuff.”

She then uploaded a separate post reassuring fans that she’s not letting the negativity get to her: "All good over here guys don't you worry xxx"

This comes weeks after Molly-Mae was praised for her response to bodyshaming comments about her figure. Images of her relaxing on a beach in Ibiza had been picked apart by some users, with Molly-Mae defending herself against the insults. 

"I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments?,” she tweeted in response to the criticism. "Like how can you actually write s**t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me."

In November, Molly-Mae gave an interview to The Sun urging people to be kinder to each other online: “I’m a strong person and I know I can get through this. Whereas other people might not, you just don’t know.”

