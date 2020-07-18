Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague Teases Upcoming Ibiza Vlog Amid Claims She 'Overedited' Holiday Pics

"This could be one of my fav vlogs ever.”

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 09:39

Molly-Mae Hague has promised fans her vlog from Ibiza is set to drop soon after spending an hour trying to upload it last night.

She and Tommy Fury have recently returned from their luxurious mini-break, with the Love Island couple previously sharing several cute images from their trip on social media. 

Find someone who makes you feel like you’re the only girl in the world...

In a video timestamped on her Instagram Story at 11:43pm last night, she wrote: “If I somehow get this to work then Ibiza vlog will be tomorrow. This could be one of my fav vlogs ever.”

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

Molly-Mae was recently forced to hit back at bodyshamers after paparazzi images of her on the beach were published online. Some fans even accused her of “over-editing” an Instagram picture taken during a yacht trip from the island.

Proving she hadn’t photoshopped the image, Molly-Mae shared a video of herself shot at the same angle. She wrote: "I just had to say this. One last thing. For people saying I 'over edit' my pictures… here's the live version.

"You guys have absolutely no idea what these paparazzi cameras do to your body. They make you look triple your size. I've even had paps add detail to my cellulite so that they can sell the pictures for more money."

Instagram/MollyMaeHague

She added: "I don't owe anyone an explanation and I never ever rise to comments, but this has really frustrated me. Lighting, angles, outfits and me knowing I'm having my photo taken may potentially be the reason as to why I look different. Rant over.”

Ready for Molly-Mae’s vlog to give you major holiday envy?

