Montana Brown Gives Her Verdict On Whether She Will Be Invited To Jess Shears And Dom Lever's Wedding

While Love Island babe Montana Brown has been crazy busy with work since leaving the villa (we see you smashing MTV News hun), her fellow islanders Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have been pretty occupied with wedding plans.

But does she think she'll be receiving her invitation to the wedding of the century in the post anytime soon? Probs not.

Get checking out Jess, Dom and a bunch of other celebs that got engaged super fast...

During a chat with Star mag the presenter was asked if she would be attending the shindig, to which she replied: "I don't think so. I wish them all the best of luck, but I don't think I'll be getting the call up."

To be fair Mon and Dom did have a bit of a one-day rendezvous before he coupled up with Jess, so it could be mildly awks. Besides, we heard that hardly any of the Love Island alumni made the exclusive guest list.

Getty

Anyway, you would think since leaving the villa Mon's been inundated with wedding proposals of her own, but appallingly no celebs have even been trying to chat her up.

She admitted: "Not one! I go to these events and no one really chats you up, but to be honest, I need to be on my own right now."

The babe did admit that while she wishes she was dating, it's harder now than it was before the show: "I so, so wish I was! I want to be but now, more than ever, I'm just busy. It's harder now than before Love Island."

"I want to grab opportunities with both hands, so that means no dating... I need to put my career first for at least the next couple of years."

Good answer gal! Keep up the hard work.