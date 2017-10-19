Love Island

Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes Are Closer As A Result Of Katie Price Feud

The drama around Chris’ messages to Katie isn't a problem for the Love Island couple

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 15:24

It's going to take more than a few text messages to get between Love Island couple Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, even when the alleged recipient of Chris’ texts are Katie Price. 

Some of the messages - which Katie has now shared off camera with This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford - are reportedly not very complimentary about Olivia, but it’s no biggie. 

In fact, Olivia has said in her new! magazine column that it’s actually made her and Chris closer as a couple.

“Chris and me are fine; it hasn’t put a strain on us at all. He has been under a lot of stress but it just brought us closer together. It’s made us more of a unit,” she insists. 

“When these things happen in a relationship it can either put a wedge and you turn on each other or it makes you stronger. It’s made us stronger,” she confirms. 

Meanwhile, Katie has called Chris “immature” during an interview on This Morning, “Obviously Chris Hughes is so immature when it comes to the media and he’s obviously not media savvy,” she said. 

We get the feeling this feud isn’t going to end any time soon.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

