Love Island's Olivia Attwood Slams Body Shaming 'W**kers' As She Reveals Second Boob Job Plans

Love Island babe Olivia Attwood just slammed the 'w**kers' that piped up on Twitter over the size of her boobs in relation to her small frame.

While she slated the haters for bringing it up, she also hinted she would be undergoing another boob job to correct the one that left her with such sizeable melons.

Let's face it, surgery ain't cheap! Hit play on the video to see the real cost of your favourite celebrities' surgical procedures...

Liv was clearly at her witts end with the comments as she tweeted: "Guuuyyss I knoww my boobs are very big for my frame. It's something I did when I was very young and I thought I knew best..."

Looks like Love Island's Olivia Attwood is planning another boob job. / Getty

Then backtracking on her decision to explain herself to the haters, she went on to write: "why am I explaining myself to the few w**kers that have piped up," before saying that an 'MOT' would be happening soon (um, did she just compare herself to a car?).

"MOT is happening soon. I have put it off for a long time," she wrote, hinting that she is planning another op after avoiding it for a while.

Guuuyyss I knoww my boobs are very big for my frame. It's something I did when I was very young and I thought I knew best.. — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) November 7, 2017

why am I explaining myself to the few wankers that have piped up 😂 but MOT is happening soon. I have put it off for a long time — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) November 7, 2017

Fans were quick to get back to the babe with nice messages, with one person writing: "Your perfect the way you are liv, don't listen to anyone with their negatives (sic)," as someone else added: "You look amazing. Don’t let anyone tell you different."

To be honest, we have to agree that Liv is a total beaut just the way she is, but we're all for her doing whatever it is that's going to make her happy.