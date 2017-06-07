Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa
As if there wasn't enough drama already....WOOOO
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 10:01
As if there hasn’t already been enough drams to blow your bikinis off, Love Island is about to see two new hunky arrivals in the shape of Chris and Jonny.Self-described ‘International man of mystery’ Jonny Mitchell is a 26-year old business man from Essex and is entering the island for a bit of ‘experience.’ Aren’t they all, mate. And muscle man Chris Hughes is a 24-year old golf-clothing ambassador from Gloucestershire who is looking for love. And we're betting he'll find it.
LAST YEAR'S OLIVIA BUCKLAND AND ALEX BOWEN GIVE THEIR LOVE ISLAND TIPS BELOW:
Viewers were given the power to vote for which two girls (minus Jessica) they wanted to send on dates with the two lads when they enter the villa in tonight’s show.The episode also saw Jessica and Dom head on their first date and sparks flew, much to the dismay of Montana. Kem and Amber shared some flirting and decided to couple up, as Harley angrily called things off with her and things got well awkward. Meanwhile Olivia and Sam shared the sofa for the night while Camilla (it’s not awks she SWEARS) was left to sleep alone.
It’s all going down.
And we have a feeling Chris and Jonny are going to mix it all up a little bit more. YAASSS.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
