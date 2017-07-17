Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

If there's one man on Earth who doesn't get his kicks by sitting around watching Love Island, it's Piers Morgan - who isn't exactly in the right demographic for watching piping hot twenty-somethings find love on the ITV2 show.

Even so, if Jonny thought he'd get away with appearing on Good Morning Britain without being grilled by the 52-year-old, he had another think coming. Basically, Piers was in a foul mood and did his best to drag Jonny on national television. Cool.

ITV2

For a guy who's been vocal about his dislike of the show, Piers' line of questioning began: "Jonny what's 11 times 15?" which prompted co-host Susanna to interject: "That's not the reason he's in Love Island, it's because of his good looks".

"Maths isn't my strong point, so don't put me on the spot!" Jonny replied, before guessing that the answer would be something around "160". In fairness, even Piers admitted this was a pretty good estimate: "Not bad its 165."

ITV2

Not content to leave it at that, Piers plucked another question out of the air: "Who is the Chancellor of Germany?" - which, you guessed it, Jonny actually got right - before asking the 26-year-old to determine the value of Pi.

Still. Jonny had the last laugh in the end after pointing out that Piers should chill out every once in a while: "It makes good TV - lighten up a bit Piers. I feel like it's just entertainment really. It's not everyone's cup of tea, obviously."

