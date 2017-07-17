Love Island

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

"Jonny, what's 11 times 15?"

Monday, July 17, 2017 - 14:46

If there's one man on Earth who doesn't get his kicks by sitting around watching Love Island, it's Piers Morgan - who isn't exactly in the right demographic for watching piping hot twenty-somethings find love on the ITV2 show. 

Even so, if Jonny thought he'd get away with appearing on Good Morning Britain without being grilled by the 52-year-old, he had another think coming. Basically, Piers was in a foul mood and did his best to drag Jonny on national television. Cool. 

ITV2

For a guy who's been vocal about his dislike of the show, Piers' line of questioning began: "Jonny what's 11 times 15?" which prompted co-host Susanna to interject: "That's not the reason he's in Love Island, it's because of his good looks".

"Maths isn't my strong point, so don't put me on the spot!" Jonny replied, before guessing that the answer would be something around "160". In fairness, even Piers admitted this was a pretty good estimate: "Not bad its 165."

ITV2

Not content to leave it at that, Piers plucked another question out of the air: "Who is the Chancellor of Germany?" - which, you guessed it, Jonny actually got right - before asking the 26-year-old to determine the value of Pi. 

Still. Jonny had the last laugh in the end after pointing out that Piers should chill out every once in a while: "It makes good TV - lighten up a bit Piers. I feel like it's just entertainment really. It's not everyone's cup of tea, obviously."

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

35 Hottest YA Beach Reads For Summer 2017

Beyoncé Now Has the Two Most Liked Photos on Instagram

This Teenager's Summer Wishlist Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Zoella Launches New Beauty Range With Super Cute Brighton Launch

Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

Bebe Rexha, Tinie Tempah, Steve Aoki & More Wow Crowds At MTV Presents Varna Beach In Bulgaria

Harry Styles confesses his love for chelsea boots.

Harry Styles Officially Prefers Chelsea Boots To Victoria’s Secret Models

Demena? Selemi? We Celebrate Demi and Selena's 15 Year Long Friendship

These Reactions To The First Female Doctor Of 'Doctor Who' Are Brilliant

Love Island's Camilla Confirms She *Did* Have Sex With Jamie In The Villa

Game Of Thrones Recap: 10 Things That Made Our Heads Explode In 'Dragonstone'

15 Ways To Do Summer Like A Celeb

Jade Thirlwall has missed out on the role of Jasmine in the remake of Aladdin.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is ‘Over It’ After Missing Out On Role As Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Ed Sheeran Bagged Himself A Starring Role In Game Of Thrones And Opinions Are Seriously Divided

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family

When Kendall Jenner Gets Jet Lag She Posts Risqué Underboob Selfies

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

More From Love Island

Celebrity

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

Celebrity

Love Island's Camilla Confirms She *Did* Have Sex With Jamie In The Villa

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Nathan Massey won Love Island 2016
Celebrity

Love Island 2016 Winner Nathan Massey Reckon's He Knows Who Will Win The Show This Year

Camilla on Love Island
Celebrity

Who is Love Island’s biggest crier? The answer might surprise you...

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Sets The Record Straight Over Pregnancy Claims

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Accuses Love Island Reject Of Being A Homewrecker After Seeing Her Out With Jeremy McConnell

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Ultimate Guide To Having Sex On TV

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley
Celebrity

Ex On The Beach Star Che Mcsorley Says She Is Constantly Hassled For Threesomes With Her Twin

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Lost Their Shiz In Public

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player