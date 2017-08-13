Love Island

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again

The couple are giving their relationship another shot.

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:57

Cara De La Hoyde has confirmed that she and Love Island ex Nathan Massey have decided to give their romance another chance after revealing that the parents-to-be are having fun doing the "dating" thing again. 

The couple decided to call their relationship quits back in April, barely a month before announcing they were set to be parents. At the time Nathan wrote that he "still loved" Cara but that their romance had run its course. 

In an interview with Reveal, the 26-year-old has explained that the couple had never stopped loving each other and that they're excited to see what the next few months have in store for them.

"When you’re having someone’s baby, you have that connection. We didn’t split up because we fell out of love," she said. "We’re getting back on track but we don’t want to make anything official yet, until we know it’s right."

While the couple aren't totally official just yet, Cara explained that Nathan has been helping sort out the baby's nursery and that she's been visiting his family and participating in movie nights. Sounds promising. 

"It’s proper dating – if we’d had met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been. It’s nice, as we miss each other.

She added: "It’s exciting again. I make myself look all nice before I see him, and I like the texting."

This comes as Nathan revealed in a recent interview with OK! Magazine that he and Cara are constantly in contact: "We talk all day, every day and she sends me pictures of the nursery. We’re getting on better than ever." 

Love is real. 
 


 

