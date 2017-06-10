Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Rejected Love Island Harley Judge says the remaining contestants on the ITV dating reality show are getting “very sexually frustrated.”

In an exit chat with The Sun, the blond haired hunk predicts events in the villa will get much more saucy in the coming weeks.

ITV

“I think they’ll definitely be spicing it up soon in there over the next few days,” he said.

Harley was evicted from the contest in scenes that aired on Friday night – as Camilla opted to embark on a romance with Jonny instead of him.

Harley suggests Camilla might not be happy on the show.

ITV

“I don’t know if she’s happy, she’s very reserved. She’ll either grow away from it or she’ll grow towards it,” he said.

“I wonder how long she’ll last in there as she’s not a big personality, she’s so relaxed and very genuine. She’s with Jonny now and they’re a couple so we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Harley also predicts mild mannered Camilla will find it difficult to stand out on the show.

ITV2

“I think she definitely gets lost among the huge personalities but she’s amazing, she’s in there and she’s getting involved,” he said.

“She was so upset about the decision [to choose Jonny] as she takes things to heart,” he added.