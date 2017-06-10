Love Island

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

The unlucky-in-love TV star thinks things will be spiced up in the villa very soon

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 11:37

Rejected Love Island Harley Judge says the remaining contestants on the ITV dating reality show are getting “very sexually frustrated.”

In an exit chat with The Sun, the blond haired hunk predicts events in the villa will get much more saucy in the coming weeks.

ITV
“I think they’ll definitely be spicing it up soon in there over the next few days,” he said.

Harley was evicted from the contest in scenes that aired on Friday night – as Camilla opted to embark on a romance with Jonny instead of him.

Harley suggests Camilla might not be happy on the show.

ITV
“I don’t know if she’s happy, she’s very reserved. She’ll either grow away from it or she’ll grow towards it,” he said.

“I wonder how long she’ll last in there as she’s not a big personality, she’s so relaxed and very genuine. She’s with Jonny now and they’re a couple so we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Harley also predicts mild mannered Camilla will find it difficult to stand out on the show.

ITV2
“I think she definitely gets lost among the huge personalities but she’s amazing, she’s in there and she’s getting involved,” he said.

“She was so upset about the decision [to choose Jonny] as she takes things to heart,” he added.

Latest News

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

More From Love Island

Celebrity

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Go IN on Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst | MTV News

Love Island 2017: The Two New Lads Get A Super Awkward Date And A Cheeky Snog As It’s Announced One Dude Will Be Kicked Off

Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The New Love Island Gang So Far

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Love Island

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The New Love Island Gang So Far

Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy