Scott Disick Addresses The DM He Sent Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson About Eyal Booker

Scott Disick has addressed the DM he sent Megan Barton-Hanson asking her to apologise to Eyal Booker for the way she treated him during their time on Love Island 2018.

While Scott hasn’t said much on the situation, he did post a fan’s TikTok video that recounted the exchange on Instagram Stories. The fan branded Scott “the gift that keeps on giving” as Scott wrote: "Thanks for understanding” over the clip.

For anyone who missed the recent drama, Megan posted alleged screenshots of her DM conversation with Scott and said she was “speechless” over his comments.

Scott's message allegedly read: “I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal. when i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior.”

“To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason."

He asked for an “apology” on behalf of Eyal and referenced a comment Megan made on the show about Eyal not being as charismatic as Jim Carrey: "The fact that you told him he wasn't funny—when in fact, you are not jim Carey is absurd."

As for how Scott and Eyal know each other, Scott is reportedly dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, whose older sister Delilah Hamlin is in a long-term relationship with Eyal.

Is this the weirdest reality show crossover of all time?