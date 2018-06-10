Sounds Like The Latest Love Island Lads Are Actually Awful At Relationships

Love Island has been on for less than a week and already things have been shaken up with the arrival of new singletons.

However it sounds like new boys Charlie Frederick, 23, and Josh Denzel, 26, shouldn’t be trusted.

The lads have already confessed to cheating on women in the past - and one recent ex of Josh’s in particular has sent a warning to the ladies in the Love Island villa: ‘Do not trust him.’

“I have cheated once. It was bad. I didn’t feel good about it,” Charlie told the Daily Star on Sunday before he entered the villa at the end of last week.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been cheated on,” he continued - and hinted he has regrets about his indiscretion, saying: “It’s not nice. I shouldn’t have done it.”

And Josh has also opened up about his bad boy past.

“I did some stuff when I was young and stupid but I think you grow out of it,” he admits.

Josh’s confession is perhaps being sugar coated, however, if a recent ex is to be believed.

“We were together since we were 18 until earlier this year,” his ex, named Nena, told the Daily Star.

“We split up in January,” she continued - adding: “My advice to the girls would be just don’t trust him. Don’t believe anything he says. Literally everything is a lie.”

