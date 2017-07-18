Stormzy's Love Island Tweet Causes Absolute Carnage Between Chris And Olivia

In Last night's Love Island episode nothing short of pure chaos erupted amongst Chris and Olivia in the villa and it's all down to a hilarious tweet from a certain Stormzy.

All the dramz went down after the musicians comment was read out during a particularly savage game, in which the Islanders had to read out some brutal tweets and then correctly guess who they were talking about.

Stormzy's tweet read: "Chris, you're too good for her mate."

Chris was understandably pretty damn chuffed at the prospect of having Stormzy as a fan, letting out a bit of a chuckle and Olivia was NOT impressed in the slightest, telling Chris: "“I’m not bothered about the tweet, I’m bothered about your reaction but we all expect that from you anyway.”

Olivia may not be Stormzy's biggest fan RN, but his comments have made him near on a national treasure outside the villa and Twitter practically blew up with hilarious reactions.

When you left Liv but you now have Stormzy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/y8RDrHL1O7 — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) July 17, 2017

Already waiting on the new Stormzy ft Chris collab track, "She ain't worth my farm" #Loveisland — hets (@_hettykay) July 17, 2017

While Stormzy was the first catalyst to the almighty breakup, the situation was well and truly exacerbated by the fact the game revealed Olivia had said she would sleep with Muggy Mike just 6 hours before she told Chris she loved him - super awks.

Itv

The highlight of the episode undoubtedly came as Chris is heard singing Stormzy's 'Too Big For Your Boots' while Liv was well within earshot.

Yep, it really was that deep.

Watch Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland go in on Love Island's Chris and Olivia...