The Love Island Cast Are Said To Be Going On Tour After The Series Wraps

This is how you can have an actual conversation with Kem.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 11:04

If the thought of Love Island coming to a close on Monday fills you with a rush of existential dread then some good news has arrived in the shape of the castmembers going on tour together. 

According to The Sun, the producers of the ITV2 show have dreamed up the concept of something called Love Island: Unleashed, which gives fans the opportunity to hang out with the stars, ask them questions, and even play games from the series.

More importantly, Kem will have more time to hang out with Chris which is surely worth at least half the nation's collective life savings. 

This is all still very much in the air, but the idea is that the core cast of the 2017 series will be bringing their personal brand of joy and drama to theatres up and down the country. Hoorah.

“ITV are looking at a number of opportunities for a live event for this autumn," an insider shared. “They want to give viewers, particularly fans who can’t make the club appearances, a chance to get up close and personal with the cast.” 

The concept is pretty much guaranteed to draw in the masses: "It’s clear just how big the show had become, so bosses know they’d be silly not to cash in on it. Fans can play games and get all the juicy gossip.

As for what the tour will end up looking like, the insider teased: “It’s going to have a Celebrity Juice kind of set up - it'll be Dream Boys meets Celeb Juice meets a massive hen night. It’s sure to be wild.”

For the sake of all that is good and holy in the world, let this stroke of genius get the go-ahead soon.

