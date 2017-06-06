The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Love Island

Love Island is back in our lives and our souls once again feel complete. Six single girls and five single lads headed into the villa to find love and compete for a chance to win £50,000.

We had high hopes for the 2017 bunch and they did not disappoint.

Here are the moments where we almost spat out our tea and Digestives...

When NO ONE stepped forward for Marcel…

ITV Studios
Kind of funny after he'd admitted he thinks pretty much every woman ever fancies him. 

When Marcel wouldn’t stop dropping hints about being in Blazing Squad and Twitter was LOVING it…

Olivia thought they were So Solid Crew. GENIUS.

When Amber and Harley snogged on the first night….

ITV2
She wasn't leaving that bed without one.

When Amber then turned around and totes regretted it….

ITV Studios
That lasted long.

When Montana dropped the bombshell that she’d been Jessica’s ex-BF’s ‘side chick’…

ITV2
We're sure she'll be super chill about it...*cough*.

When Jessica turned around and snatched Dom from Montana...

ITV2
Jessica vs Montana is ON.

When Olivia didn’t know Ibizia was in Spain…

ITV Studios
LOL.

When Chloe and Kem got together even thought she’d slept with his BFF…

ITV2
WAS IT JON CLARK?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

