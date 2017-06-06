The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Love Island is back in our lives and our souls once again feel complete. Six single girls and five single lads headed into the villa to find love and compete for a chance to win £50,000.

We had high hopes for the 2017 bunch and they did not disappoint.

Here are the moments where we almost spat out our tea and Digestives...

When NO ONE stepped forward for Marcel…

ITV Studios

When Marcel wouldn’t stop dropping hints about being in Blazing Squad and Twitter was LOVING it…

Kind of funny after he'd admitted he thinks pretty much every woman ever fancies him.

Marcel: don't tell anyone I was in the blazin squad



Inner Marcel: let everyone know #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BPcsdXVwbZ — Love Island (@LoveIslandNot) June 5, 2017

Olivia thought they were So Solid Crew. GENIUS.

When Amber and Harley snogged on the first night….

ITV2

When Amber then turned around and totes regretted it….

She wasn't leaving that bed without one.

ITV Studios

When Montana dropped the bombshell that she’d been Jessica’s ex-BF’s ‘side chick’…

That lasted long.

ITV2

When Jessica turned around and snatched Dom from Montana...

We're sure she'll be super chill about it...*cough*.

ITV2

When Olivia didn’t know Ibizia was in Spain…

Jessica vs Montana is ON.

ITV Studios

When Chloe and Kem got together even thought she’d slept with his BFF…

LOL.

ITV2

WAS IT JON CLARK?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Check out last year's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowden's tips for being on Love Island...