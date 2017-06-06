The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island
It kicked off with a bang!...Well a snog at least.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:05
Love Island is back in our lives and our souls once again feel complete. Six single girls and five single lads headed into the villa to find love and compete for a chance to win £50,000.
We had high hopes for the 2017 bunch and they did not disappoint.
Here are the moments where we almost spat out our tea and Digestives...
When NO ONE stepped forward for Marcel…Kind of funny after he'd admitted he thinks pretty much every woman ever fancies him.
When Marcel wouldn’t stop dropping hints about being in Blazing Squad and Twitter was LOVING it…
Olivia thought they were So Solid Crew. GENIUS.
When Amber and Harley snogged on the first night….She wasn't leaving that bed without one.
When Amber then turned around and totes regretted it….That lasted long.
When Montana dropped the bombshell that she’d been Jessica’s ex-BF’s ‘side chick’…We're sure she'll be super chill about it...*cough*.
When Jessica turned around and snatched Dom from Montana...Jessica vs Montana is ON.
When Olivia didn’t know Ibizia was in Spain…LOL.
When Chloe and Kem got together even thought she’d slept with his BFF…WAS IT JON CLARK?
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
Check out last year's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowden's tips for being on Love Island...
Latest News
Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017
Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home
These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone
Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd
The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island
Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Mum's Surprising Reaction To Her Geordie Shore Sex Scenes
Someone Just Leaked This HUGE Minecraft Announcement
10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017
Usher Explains His One Love Manchester Absence
Selena Gomez Praises Justin Bieber's 'Really Beautiful' Performance At One Love Manchester Concert
Gregg Sulkin Spotted With Ex Bella Thorne As He Considers Her 'His Soulmate'
Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails
Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!
Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Could Claim This Week’s Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’
6 Reasons We Need To Look After Our Planet Now More Than Ever
8 Questions You Should Ask Before You Decide Who To Vote For
The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed
DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date
More From Love Island
TV Shows
These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone
TV Shows
The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island
Love Island
Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland’s Love Island Top Tip Number Three
Celebrity
Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa
Celebrity
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy
Celebrity
Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name
Love Island
Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland’s Love Island Top Tip Number One
Celebrity
Love Island Hopeful Chloe Crowhurst Hits Back After TOWIE's Jon Clark Brands Her 'Evil' For Joining The Show While Dating Him
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers May Have Issues With Her New Book, Meet The 2017 Love Island Contestants | MTV News
TV Shows
Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants
Celebrity
Meet The Contestants Set To Star In Love Island 2017
Celebrity
Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!
Celebrity
Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV
Celebrity
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Celebrity
Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
TV Shows