The Trailer For Chris And Kem's Straight Outta Love Island Spin-off Is Here And It Features Stormzy

Love Island fans can breathe a sigh of relief, since their next fix is coming pretty soon in the form of Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay's spin-off, Straight Outta Love Island.

The trailer has finally been released, and - just as we suspected - their bromance is looking stronger than ever.

So what exactly can we expect from the two-part series? Well, if the trailers anything to go by expect to witness the bond of everyone's favourite couple in the villa grows ever stronger as they attempt to pursue their passion for rap music.

It seems like we can expect to see the pair longing for each other whenever they're apart, and barely moving further than an inch from one another when they are together.

Nobody can say that villa didn't help true love blossom.

Of course the pair's other significant others make an appearance - Chris's lady Olivia Attwood and the woman that helped Kem take the Love Island title, Amber Davies.

But there is one very special person that makes an appearance, and that's their idol rap idol Stormzy!

We can only imagine how buzzing they were to meet their main man, we just hope Olivia steered well clear, since we all know how he felt about her while she was in the villa.

Regardless, does this mean a collab is 100% on the cards?