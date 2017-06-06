These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

After Love Island kicked off last night, we literally could not wait to see who would be coupled up first. Because as soon as the love starts, the drama does too.

And the first episode gifted us with four new couples and one lonely single after a totes dramatic twist. After ten singles were all paired off, Jessica entered the house and was told she would have 24 hours before being given the power to steal someone's man right from under then, leaving them allllll alone.

And here's what happened...

Kem and Chloe…

Jessica and Dom…

After realising they knew each other, the pair discussed whether Kem could break his ‘bro-code’ as it turned out Chloe had slept with his best mate. Turned out he could. But after the first night they already realised they weren’t that keen on each other.

Harley and Amber…

After Montana and Dom were paired up initially, Jessica was dropped into the mix and allowed to choose whichever lad she wanted. And coincidentally she fancied the guy that Montana (who had been seeing Jessica’s ex) liked. Weird that.

Olivia and Marcel…

Love was in the air after Harley snatched Amber away from Marcel in the first couplings and the pair shared a cheeky snog in bed on the first night. The next day however, Amber had her regrets and told him that they could keep their options open. Awks.

Camilla and Sam...

Turns out Olivia didn’t fancy anyone so she was paired up with Marcel after nobody picked him. Cracks started to appear almost immediately when she didn’t give a shiz that he had been in Blazing Squad. Lols.

Leaving Montana all alone…

Camilla and Sam fancied each other at first sight and seem to get on pretty well. Though Camilla has already made comments about the fact that she’s 27 and he’s 21.

As she’s not coupled up she runs the risk of being sent home but not before she’s LIVID with Jessica, obvs.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

