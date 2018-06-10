This Is All The Unbelievable IRL Drama That Is Surrounding The Love Island Contestants RN

Let’s be real, Love Island has gripped the nation rn and we’re no exception. Well what else are we going to do when Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach USA isn’t on? Duh.

But this year we’ve been glued to the absolute drama that has been going on OUTSIDE the house. Not that they’re letting us down on the actual island, but the stories that have emerged since they all become household names are juicy AF.

From mystery exits to mega legal drams, the Islanders have been gifting us with some serious IRL excitement…

1. Niall Aslam’s disappearance

Not to be majorly dramatic but the mysterious disappearance of Niall from Love Island is a question the plagues us more than; why was Brooklyn Nine Nine cancelled? Will Britney Spears ever find her soulmate? And who killed JonBenet Ramsey? There’s been rumours about him being too insecure for TV but him and his family have literally dropped off the earth. We’re baffled.

2. Kendall Rae Knight’s romance with Kem Cetinay

We were all devo when Adam Collard chose Rosie Williams over Kendall Ray Knight, sending her packing from the villa but it seems the single Sally had found love already. And it’s in the glorious and familiar form of last year’s winner Kem Cetinay. The couple have been spotted canoodling all over London and apparently Kem’s ex Amber Davies is NOT chuffed. When radio presenter Roman Kemp asked the reality star what she thought of the pairing she replied: “Are you joking me? I’d rather watch paint dry!” AWKS.

3. Eyal Booker’s death threats

The whole of the UK has fallen in love with Alex George so when Eyal planted a snog on Megan Barton-Hanson right in front of him the nation was not chuffed. And it turns out that some people were so angry they sent death threats to the Booker family. Eyal’s brother Ariel revealed: "I had to watch through my hands. Last night it was a little hard to take the hate that he was getting. People have said very nasty things, it's crazy that people can make such disgusting comments. I understand it all comes with reality TV but I think sending someone death threats for kissing a girl in front of someone else is ridiculous. It was a huge shock for me because it's entertainment, so to threaten our family over it is very absurd."

Let’s all chill out for a second. Sure, it feels like our actual life right now but it’s only a show you crazy trolls.

4. Samira Mighty’s legal drama

Samira hasn’t been shy about telling the world that she’s a regular performer on London’s West End scene but what she failed to mention is that she’s reportedly being sued by Dreamgirls bosses. She allegedly gave them a one day notice period before quitting to join Love Island and they are not happy. Bosses are thought to be seeking £3k in compensation. Better get promoting that teeth whitener on Insta babes.

5. Adam Collard’s ex tattoo drama

This year’s answer to Muggy Mike has been outed for getting a tattoo of is ex-gf’s name on his arm just WEEKS before he split with her. He has mentioned multiple times on the show that he dumped her due to her ‘insecurities’ but surely you don’t split with someone a month after you get their initials inked on your skin? Baffled.

6. Eyal Booker’s hilarious teen band past

If you haven’t seen the incredible YouTube videos of Eyal’s teen band EverYoung, then stop what you are doing, quit your job if you have to, and enjoy. In 2012 the spiritual guru met three other performers at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and together formed a band and then went on Love Island and made them well famous.

7. Megan Barton Hanson’s celeb dating past

Fans of Love Island have branded Megan ‘fame-hungry’ because of her celeb-filled dating past. The model has reportedly pursued some famous faces including James Arthur, Calum Best and a string of football players.

8. Charlie Fredrick and Hayley Hughes’s incredible beef

After Hayley and Charlie started bickering on the show, they were voted the least compatible couple and booted off the island. But the nation was obsessed when the pair continued to fight in their exit interview and the guest appearances they made on This Morning and Aftersun for days after. LOL.

9. Adam Collard’s Geordie Shore past

Fans of the show have accused Adam of trying to get famous before the show as he admitted to being on an episode of Geordie Shore but then ‘turning down’ the request to be a full-time member. But one cast member had quite the opposite to say as Marnie Simpson slammed the Newcastle lad saying he had auditioned and been rejected.

Well thats a lie.



