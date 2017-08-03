Love Island

This Is How You Can Go On A Double Date With Love Island's Chris And Olivia

Can we just sack off our date and chat to Chris instead?

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 16:19

They didn't win the competition but Love Island's Chris and Olivia have proved that their relationship is stronger than ever. Despite being hit by a bunch of break-up rumours, the couple have now pioneered a way for everyone else to find a love like theirs.

Kickstarting a competition that will result in two lucky fans being given the chance to double-date alongside them, Chris and Olivia have teamed up with dating App Badoo to sift through a whole heap of eager hopefuls.

Loved being at @inthestyleUK this evening 👫 Liv is looking 😍 in her dress from them!! Make sure you're following them to see what we got up to on insta @inthestyleUK & snapchat 👉🏻 'inthestyle'

The process is actually super easy, so listen up if sitting across from Colivia while gorging on a plate of spaghetti is exactly how you'd like to spend a Saturday night. All you have you do is message on their Badoo profiles and post a picture of Chris or Olivia on your social-media profile using the hashtag #BadooDateUK.

Chris will select the lucky female winner, while Olivia will be sifting through the male applications. It's worth mentioning that the date is scheduled to be broadcast on Chris and Olivia's Instagram stories so it's probably not the dream situation for anyone who's particularly camera-shy.

COMPETITION TIME: Calling all LADIES… @oliviajade_attwood and I have teamed up with the world's biggest dating app @badoo. I will be choosing one lucky bird to go on a double date with us in London. Your blind date will be chosen by Olivia, don’t worry she’ll make sure he’s 100% your type on paper. All you have to do are these two things: 1 Message me on my @badoo profile with the link in my Instagram bio 👆 make sure your grafting skills are up to scratch! 2 On your own Instagram account, post your favourite picture of me, or Liv and I together, using the hashtag #badoodateuk . One lucky sort will be picked in 1 week as the winner, so I think its gunna get a little bit leeaaaave it! 18+ only.

The pair have revealed that the winners of the competition will be announced at some point next week. This comes as Olivia hit back at reports she'd cheated on Chris with a Blackburn Rovers player: "Chris is everything people think he is and so much more. He puts up with this wild child like a hero," she insisted.

Still eager to apply? May the odds be ever in your favour.

Now get checking out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's guide to having sex on TV:

