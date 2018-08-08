Love Island

This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now

It's cool if we cry, yeah?

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, September 21, 2018 - 15:10

It’s been a few months since Love Island ended and left us completely clueless about how to spend our time and tbh we’ve been heartbroken without those beautiful couples every night.

When we left them they were all tanned, slightly buzzed and well loved-up but just what on earth are their relationship statuses now? Have Dani and Jack got married yet? Did Wes ever move in with Megan? Who has called it quits? Well, wonder no more - we’ve got all the answers...

BUT FIRST, THIS IS LOVE ISLAND'S ALEX BOWEN AND OLIVIA BUCKLAND'S GUIDE TO HAVING SEX ON TV...

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson: Moved in

Our weekend away in Scotland was sooo good! 🙏🏾 • Since leaving the villa we haven’t had much quality time to spend alone away from all distractions doing normal things, so it was nice to finally be able to get some peace at @thegleneagleshotel • A wee spa time was neeeeded! 🧖🏾‍♂️🧖🏼‍♀️

Meg and Wes faced a rocky old time of it on the show but since leaving the villa it looks like the couple have gone strength to strength. Wes has moved into Megan’s Southend pad and the pair look well loved up on Insta.

The only snag in their relationship seems to be how busy they both are since leaving the villa but Wes admitted they are on top of it, so fear not. He told The Sun: "I don't see Megan any less than I would a normal girlfriend, but I just have to book her in three hours here and there like a military operation. It can be stressful, but it's now a well-oiled machine."

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops: Split

Girl overboard #comehomenow #thanksbye 🙆🏼‍♀️🙈❤️

Even though it looked like Laura had found her happily ever after with Paul, the pair split recently after struggling to spend time together.

Laura told OK! Mag: “When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work-related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks. He went to the Burning Man festival in America and he couldn't get phone signal for a week. I was absolutely fine with that. I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn't. I was hoping that when he came back we'd spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn't happen.”

Jack Finchley and Dani Dyer: Moved in

🌹🌹🌹
View this post on Instagram

🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on

The winning couple of 2018’s Love Island are still well into each other (PHEW) and have moved in together in a beaut flat in London’s Canary Wharf. Jack has posted about meeting her famous father Danny Dyer and the pair have talked marriage already. LOVE.

Jack Fowler and Laura Crane: Split

Got 🍀 in 🇮🇪 .. @_jackfowler_
View this post on Instagram

Got 🍀 in 🇮🇪 .. @_jackfowler_

A post shared by Laura Crane. (@lauraloucrane) on

Just a week after the news came that Laura and Paul had split, Jack and Laura announced they had too.

Laura told the Metro: “Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together. Feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.” But days later Jack was spotted enjoying the single life on a night out, surrounded by girls. Awks.

Sam Bird and Geordie Steel: Moved in

My first ever red carpet! Pinching myself at these experiences. ❤️🔗 Thank you for the hair @hairbyjackluckhurst Thank you for the face @sararosewilliams Thank you for being my partner in crime and always standing by my side @samrobertbird not just my lover but my best friend too 🔗❤️

After this pair left the villa together many fans were dubious about whether they would last after viewers branded Georgie disloyal, babes. But they’ve moved  into a flat in Essex together and are still looking very much on.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott: Together

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnn0QvdBpGf/?hl=en&taken-by=adamcollard

The love rat of the 2018 villa looked like he was moving on from Zara as soon as she left when he flirted with Darylle Sargeant. But days later he realized that he was missing Zara and, after he was kicked off the island, they reunited. They’re still going strong with Zara telling OK!: Zara revealed: "We're officially boyfriend and girlfriend now. Adam told me he loved me a few nights after he got back and I definitely love him too."

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley: Together

Back to where it all started 🇪🇸😊 @kazcrossley 📸: @juniorchea

They might have caused major drama in the villa after Josh dumped Georgia for Kaz but the pair have proved it was all worth it in the end and look more in love than ever. Since leaving the island they’ve jetted off on holidays and walked a bunch of red carpets together. Cuuuute.

Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster: Split after he cheated

Right, you can come back to London now . Thankssss 💋

After Samira left the villa to pursue her relationship with Frankie, fans were devo when news broke that he had cheated on her while she was still on the show. He denied it and insisted he had just slept in the same room with another girl. Samira chose to work on the relationship but then, weeks later, a video allegedly surfaced of him kissing another girl. The pair then split for good.

Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown: Together

Got the egg to the top of the mountains for lunch today ☺️❤️

The Geordie lass and her millionaire man have been hit with split rumours since they left the villa but it seems yacht trips to Monaco and nights out on the town have kept this pair together and looking loved-up.

And now, this is the real cost of celebrity surgery and omg...

Latest News

This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Wolf Alice win the Mercury Prize 2018
Watch: Wolf Alice Win The Mercury Prize 2018 Amongst Host Of Fantastic Albums And Performances
Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Kanye West and Drake reignite their feud.
Drake And Kanye West Reignite Feud On Instagram
Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
PlayStation Classic
PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know
New Music Friday - 21st September 2018
New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Avril Lavigne, BROCKHAMPTON, Drake & More!
Drake and Stranger Things&#039; Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake After Their Texting Controversy
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Reveals The Worst Part Of Being A Parent As She Shares Advice For Looking After Yourself As A Mother – Exclusive
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Avril Lavigne &#039;Head Above Water&#039;
Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease
Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists

More From Love Island

This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Love Island stars Laura Anderson and Paul Knop split up
Love Island's Runners Up Laura Anderson And Paul Knops 'Split'
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown slid into Love Island&#039;s Dani Dyer&#039;s DMs
Love Island's Dani Dyer Reveals Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Slid Into Her DMs
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan defend Gabby Allen on CBB
CBB: Holly Hagan Defends Gabby Allen After She's Branded A 'F***ing B**ch' By Natalie Nunn
Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Have Given Fans A Tour Of Their New Home Together
Love Island's Jack Fincham Dishes On The First Time He And Dani Dyer Had Sex
How to get on your fave reality shows like Geordie Shore and Love Island
From Love Island To Geordie Shore: How To Get On Your Fave Reality Show
Holly Hagan’s Priceless Comeback When A Troll Asked What She Brings To The World
Love Island’s Georgia Finally Apologises To Laura For That Kiss With Jack Fowler
Does This Image Prove Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Are Secretly Back Together?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermione Granger's Name Wrong