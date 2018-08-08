This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now

It’s been a few months since Love Island ended and left us completely clueless about how to spend our time and tbh we’ve been heartbroken without those beautiful couples every night.

When we left them they were all tanned, slightly buzzed and well loved-up but just what on earth are their relationship statuses now? Have Dani and Jack got married yet? Did Wes ever move in with Megan? Who has called it quits? Well, wonder no more - we’ve got all the answers...

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson: Moved in

Meg and Wes faced a rocky old time of it on the show but since leaving the villa it looks like the couple have gone strength to strength. Wes has moved into Megan’s Southend pad and the pair look well loved up on Insta.

The only snag in their relationship seems to be how busy they both are since leaving the villa but Wes admitted they are on top of it, so fear not. He told The Sun: "I don't see Megan any less than I would a normal girlfriend, but I just have to book her in three hours here and there like a military operation. It can be stressful, but it's now a well-oiled machine."

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops: Split

Even though it looked like Laura had found her happily ever after with Paul, the pair split recently after struggling to spend time together.

Laura told OK! Mag: “When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work-related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks. He went to the Burning Man festival in America and he couldn't get phone signal for a week. I was absolutely fine with that. I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn't. I was hoping that when he came back we'd spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn't happen.”

Jack Finchley and Dani Dyer: Moved in

The winning couple of 2018’s Love Island are still well into each other (PHEW) and have moved in together in a beaut flat in London’s Canary Wharf. Jack has posted about meeting her famous father Danny Dyer and the pair have talked marriage already. LOVE.

Jack Fowler and Laura Crane: Split

Just a week after the news came that Laura and Paul had split, Jack and Laura announced they had too.

Laura told the Metro: “Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together. Feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.” But days later Jack was spotted enjoying the single life on a night out, surrounded by girls. Awks.

Sam Bird and Geordie Steel: Moved in

After this pair left the villa together many fans were dubious about whether they would last after viewers branded Georgie disloyal, babes. But they’ve moved into a flat in Essex together and are still looking very much on.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott: Together

The love rat of the 2018 villa looked like he was moving on from Zara as soon as she left when he flirted with Darylle Sargeant. But days later he realized that he was missing Zara and, after he was kicked off the island, they reunited. They’re still going strong with Zara telling OK!: Zara revealed: "We're officially boyfriend and girlfriend now. Adam told me he loved me a few nights after he got back and I definitely love him too."

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley: Together

They might have caused major drama in the villa after Josh dumped Georgia for Kaz but the pair have proved it was all worth it in the end and look more in love than ever. Since leaving the island they’ve jetted off on holidays and walked a bunch of red carpets together. Cuuuute.

Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster: Split after he cheated

After Samira left the villa to pursue her relationship with Frankie, fans were devo when news broke that he had cheated on her while she was still on the show. He denied it and insisted he had just slept in the same room with another girl. Samira chose to work on the relationship but then, weeks later, a video allegedly surfaced of him kissing another girl. The pair then split for good.

Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown: Together

The Geordie lass and her millionaire man have been hit with split rumours since they left the villa but it seems yacht trips to Monaco and nights out on the town have kept this pair together and looking loved-up.

