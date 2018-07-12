Love Island

This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’

Fans of the ITV2 show have been left surprised by the shock move

Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 14:47

Major news coming from Love Island this afternoon because it’s just been announced that Samira Mighty has left the villa for good.

Her partner Frankie Foster was shown the door on Tuesday’s episode of the series and it looks like she’s made the tough decision to pack her bags too and go and join him on the outside world.

Samira has made the difficult decision to leave the villa and reunite with Frankie / ITV2

In scenes that will be airing tonight, Samira will be seen having a heart-to-heart with Dani Dyer, saying: “We’ve been here from the start and I finally got what I wanted and now I feel like I’m back at square one but worst. It’s unfinished business.

As she begins crying, she continues: “Obviously Frankie is gone and I had a little bit of what I could have and I really liked it. But I don’t feel like I’m going to meet anyone else and have a connection with anyone else. 

Frankie had recently told fans that he didn't want Samira to leave for him / Instagram/FrankieFoster

“You know how hard it is for me to meet someone and actually get a connection with them. Also all my best mates are moving on in here. I want to stay so bad but I can’t be happy in here anymore. I’m going to sleep on it tonight.”

After giving it a lot of thought, she gathers her pals up by the firepit and reveals: “I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly…I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go… I have to do this for me, I’ve never felt so strong."

Crikey. Did you see this coming? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

