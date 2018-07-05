Love Island

Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death

The late Love Island star's boyfriend was found dead on Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 11:23

Tributes have poured in for the boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon, who has died just days after her funeral.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, was found at a property in Northumberland on Tuesday.

Instagram/Aarona69

Aaron took to Instagram the day before with an emotional message for Sophie, who passed away on June 20.

It read: "just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back 😢💔 I love you princess 🌹."

😢 just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back 😢💔 I love you princess 🌹🌹

Northumbria Police did not name Aaron, but confirmed that a 25-year old man had been found and that "there is not believed to be any third party involvement."

Many have taken to social media to pay their respects to his life.

I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I’m absolutely heartbroken I can’t stop crying and I can feel your spirit in my soul RIP Sophie Hannah Gradon❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹💏💏😘💏💏

Responding to the news, Geordie Shore's Scotty T urged anyone going through a difficult time to reach out: "If your missing some one, if you think a mate needs a hug, if you see a partner needs a kiss. Don’t wait Til it’s too late, tell them tell everyone you love them x," he wrote.

Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach cast member, Zahida Allen wrote: "More heart breaking news 😭 No one deserves to feel alone. RIP Aaron, I hope you and Sophie can be together now 😞 ♥️," and Holly Hagan shared the "tragic" news on her Twitter.

Olivia Buckland, who appeared alongside Sophie on Love Island, wrote: "Awful awful news. Just unbelievably tragic and saddening. I hope there is peace in your heart. Thoughts for all affected by the loss."

RIP Aaron and Sophie.

If you're going through a difficult time, or just need to talk to someone, then you can head to Samaritans or give them a call on 116 123.

