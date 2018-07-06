Love Island

We’ve Found All The Love Islanders’ Outfits On The High Street Just For You

Apologies to your credit card in advance!

Friday, July 6, 2018 - 10:32

With a whole new gang of girls and guys joining the villa this means one thing: new outfits – and a whole load of drama, of course.

So let’s kick of this off with new girl Ellie…

Ellie

Jack’s ex has arrived in the villa and although we’re worried about this making our fave couple on the rocks, we can’t help but be distracted by her entrance bikini.

The Orange Scalloped Edge Triangle Bikini Set (£20) from Missguided is the perfect shade to show off a Mallorca tan – but just be careful with the scalloped edges, no one wants dodgy tan lines!

Kazimir

Josh coupled up with Kazimir and although the nation is still feeling sorry for Georgia we can’t help but want Kaz’s outfits. These Black Flat Top Tortoiseshell Sunglasses from River Island are a bargain at just £16, and the large frames means they’re flattering on almost every face shape. Go, go, go!

Megan

All the new boys have been trying to get Megan’s attention, but the only thing we’re interested in is her collection of denim dresses. The latest is the Mid Blue Frill Hem Denim Mini Dress (£27) from Pink Boutique and we want in. Snap it up before it sells out. Note: just add a straw bag and strappy heels to complete the look.

Laura

If we’ve learnt anything about Laura it’s that: 1) she’s a better person than us in the whole Wes/Megan situ, and 2) she has an uh-mazing shoe collection. Just take a look at these Carmen Yellow Ruffle Strap Heels (£24) from Miss Pap. They’re down from £30 in the sale so you better be quick to snap them up -we predict a sure-fire sell out when they’re still dreamy.

Grace

Swimwear inspo is here in the form of new girl Grace’s Cobalt Bandage Bikini Set (£25) from PLT and it needs to join your holiday wardrobe, pronto. Bright, cut out and in a flattering material – it’s ticking all the right boxes. All you’ll need is some oversized shades and a cocktail for that poolside pose.

Charlie

Although new girl Charlie only lasted a couple of days in the villa we’ve found two of the outfits everyone was eyeing up while she was in there so we might as well share them.

The Rainbow Bandeau Dress (£20) from Toppers has got beach dress written all over it. Throw it on to go from beach-to-bar and simply switch up your sliders for wedges to get the going out vibe. For only £20, it would be rude not to right? Right.

She was also spotted (sorry) in a Mint Leopard Print Swimsuit (£22) from Amorena and everyone went wild for it on social. The cut out style means it’s perfect to wear by the pool or underneath your denim shorts as a top. It’s basically a two-for-one buy. Cheers for the outfit inspo, Charlie!

Words: Harriet Davey

