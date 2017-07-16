Love Island

Who is Love Island’s biggest crier? The answer might surprise you...

There is one Love Island star who literally cannot stop crying

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 12:27

The nation has been gripped by all the love matches and harsh break ups on Love Island.

But it would seem one member of the show just can’t handle all the emotion without bursting into tears – show host Caroline Flack.

ITV

Flackers says she cries while the show is being filmed, and then again when she watches it on TV.

“I find it so hard to mask my feelings when I’m there – I cried filming an episode recently,” she star told The Sun.

“I ruin a ton of shots because they can’t show me sobbing – everyone would be like, ‘Why is the presenter crying her heart out?’

“And the thing is I then watch it back on TV a day later and cry again. Why am I crying? I was there!”

Caroline admits she has a soft spot for Camilla Thurlow who was brutally cast aside on camera last month when Jonny ditched her for another Islander.

ITV

“When I saw Camilla after her heartbreak I had to talk to her and see if she was all right,” Flackers admits.

“That’s a girl thing – we’ve all had our hearts broken and then had to be around an ex. It strikes a chord – you watch what she went through and go ‘ugh, there’s that feeling again’,” she said.

