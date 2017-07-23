You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Love Island’s favourite couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are set to make a load of money after winning over the nation on the hit romance reality show.

The Scottish beauty – and instant National Treasure – and the Calvin Klein model are said to be raking in £1 million once they leave the villa.

ITV2

The nation has been gripped as we have watched Camilla and Jamie fall for each other in front of the cameras.

And according to reports on Sunday, they pair will become a true power couple once they leave the show with TV deals, endorsement deals, and more.

The pair are on course to bag £30,000 for each endorsement and advert, plus £15,000 for public appearances.

ITV2

Celebrity agent Barry Tomes told The Daily Star: “Camilla and Jamie are the most genuine looking couple.

“They look so comfortable together and they are the most natural. Now the Beckhams are on the wane Britain needs a new golden couple.

“Between them Camilla and Jamie can easily earn a million. If they win the £50,000 prize that will just be a deposit on a car.

ITV2

“They can team up and do a spin-off show and that would be very lucrative. And they could do commercials. Advertising agents will already be cooking something up.”

Looks like this really will be a hugely successful romance!

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Happy To Have Sex On TV