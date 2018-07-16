8 Acts We Loved At Lovebox 2018

Lovebox Festival is one of London’s most anticipated events every summer and this year was no different. With Saturday being a complete sell-out, clearly everyone in London was desperate to see Donald Glover as Childish Gambino, and the line-up consisting of some of the most exciting names in music, we knew it was going to be incredible.

Split over two days in London’s Gunnersbury Park, a new location for 2018, the festival played host to legendary acts such as Wu-Tang Clan and N.E.R.D, as well as some of the most exciting new talent coming through like Kali Uchis and Mabel.

Danny North

Of course, we were there to catch all the action. Read on for our favourite acts from the weekend…

SZA

Kicking off our weekend was the incredible SZA. Fans in the UK have been counting down the days to Lovebox as one of the only opportunities to see her this year and she didn’t disappoint.

Getty Images

Despite only performing four songs due to arriving late (and being escorted off stage after her mic was cut!), those four songs were magical. She performed ‘Supermodel’, ‘Broken Clocks’ and ‘Love Galore’ before finishing with her hit single ‘The Weekend’.

Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals

Next on our agenda was seeing the multi-talented musician Anderson .Paak and his accompanying band, The Free Nationals. As one of the most exciting names in Hip-Hop right now we couldn’t miss him doing his thing here in London.

Getty Images

A highlight from the set was his new track ‘Bubblin’’ – a song already dominating all of our summer playlists – as well as the moment he took to the drumkit and showed the crowds what he could do.

Diplo

As the Friday of Lovebox progressed everyone was gearing up to party harder and who better than Diplo to bring ALL the party vibes.

Getty Images

Performing on the Main Stage he got everyone in the mood to dance all night long with a DJ set to rival all DJ sets including tracks he’s worked on and all the Major Lazer classics.

Skepta

After a momentary torrential downpour (thank you British summertime!) we headed over to the Main Stage to wait for what was sure to be an amazing set from Tottenham MC, Skepta. He brought the energy levels back up to 100 as he performed tracks from his Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa.

Getty Images

As Skepta's known to do, he brought a few friends along to join the party. Midway through the set became a Boy Better Know takeover as he brought out multiple members of the grime collective, such as Lethal Bizzle, before finishing on his latest feature A$AP Rocky’s ‘Praise The Lord’.

Kali Uchis

Kicking off day two was R’n’B star and all round mega babe Kali Uchis. We were lucky enough to have the ‘After The Storm’ songstress takeover our Instagram Story for the day – if you haven’t checked it out already head here to watch the highlight.

Getty Images

She performed hits from her latest record Isolation and we were OBSESSED! Our highlights were ‘Loner’, ‘Dead To Me’ and ‘Ridin’ Round’ as well as when she brought out UK rising star Jorja Smith to duet on ‘Tyrant’ – two superstars in the making on one stage, what more could you want?

N.E.R.D

It’s not every day you get the chance to see the legendary band N.E.R.D here in London so we took every opportunity to dance along to their set at Lovebox.

Getty Images

Their set was non-stop bangers spanning across their (almost) 20 year career including tracks from their latest record NO ONE EVER REALLY DIES – needless to say it went OFF when they performed ‘Lemon’.

Childish Gambino

Finally it was the moment we’d all been waiting for, the opportunity to see Childish Gambino headline Lovebox 2018. After the release of ‘This Is America’ earlier this year, Donald Glover’s superstardom has reached new heights and even more so with the knowledge that his next release will be the last under the moniker of Childish Gambino.

If the buzz wasn’t already enough, Glover dropped the ‘Summer Pack EP’ just two days before his Lovebox headline set and we were among the first to hear both of these tracks performed live. Both ‘Feels Like Summer’ and ‘Summertime Magic’ made us feel like summer 2018 was never going to end.

Getty

He played tracks from his 2016 album “Awaken, My Love!” – including a spine-tingling rendition of ‘Redbone’, as well as taking us back to 2013’s because the internet with ‘I. the worst guys’, ‘V. 3005’ and ‘IV. sweatpants – on which he gave his best rap performance of the night.

He finished on the track we were all waiting to hear and as the final notes of ‘This Is America’ ended we were already planning our trip to see it all again when he comes back to the UK for a show at The O2 arena at the end of the year – perhaps with a new record to show off too…

CHECK OUT ALL THE PICS FROM LOVEBOX 2018 HERE: