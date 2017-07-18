Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender

Crazy Outfits

We love people watching at festivals and Lovebox is the perfect excuse to dress up in full festival wear. Lots of colour, lots of glitter and everyone rocking their best pair of sunglasses.

Credit: Lovebox

The Food Stands

Festival food is always something we look forward to, we have no guilt about ordering a dirty burger, carb heavy mac cheese or oozing cheesy pizza. Sensible stomach lining means more energy for dancing later!

The Weather

Nothing beats attending a festival right in the middle of summer when the sun is shining over London and the sunset over Victoria Park was a thing of beauty.

Feel The Love

Lovebox has a really good atmosphere about it, positivity and good vibes are spread around with uplifting signs and giant inflatable rainbow army tanks, everyone’s welcome to dance about and share the experience together.

Credit: Lovebox

All the Colours

Lovebox is always colour filled and we love watching bright flags waving in the wind as we make our way from stage to stage.

Friends

There’s no better excuse to spend a super fun filled day with your besties than to head to a field full of music.

Jamie xx

This man can do no wrong in our eyes and it seemed the rest of Lovebox agreed as Jamie had the big crowds dancing from the start right through to the end of his set.

Credit: Lovebox

Solange and Sampha

Solange owned the stage drenched in red lights and brought out the marvellous Sampha for their track Don’t Touch My Hair.

Frank took to the stage in London for the first time since 2013 and despite some of our faves missing from the set list you can’t really complain about being crooned to on a Friday night with Mr Ocean.

Credit: Lovebox

Saturday’s booty shaking line up

The music on the Saturday saw Andy C, Annie Mac and Chase & Status performing to packed out crowds. With a more drum and bass vibe, the tents were heaving and as night fell energy was at an all time high.

