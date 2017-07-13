RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Have you heard RAYE's latest single 'The Line'? We're obsessed and it's literally been all of us at one point or another waiting outside a club in a queue that doesn't move an inch.

Last month the singer smashed it when she performed at our Isle Of MTV event in Malta, and she's continuing to hit the festival circuit hard this summer, including at London's Lovebox this weekend.

RAYE hits the main stage on Saturday alongside headliners Chase & Status plus Kano, Annie Mac, DJ EZ, Jess Glynne, Anne-Marie and a whole lot more... To celebrate she's pieced together a playlist of her fave tunes to keep her buzzin' on the road. Featuring Sigrid, Eminem, The Chainsmokers and more, check out her picks here...

Credit: Charlotte Patmore

Miles from Kinshasa - 'IVRY'

"It's such a rent-a-convertible-for-the-day kinda tune. Then do that, TOP DOWN, shades on BOP."

Colouring - 'In Motion'

"A proper set starter, this song has been with me through some long travelling days, it's so comforting and the groove is insane."

Eminem - 'The Real Slim Shady'

"Because Eminem deserves to be on every playlist and this hook is timeless ridiculous."

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

"Because it would be a crime not to haha."

'Don-E & Nado - You Alright Yh'

"A reaaaaal jam, this is like slow pace dance hall Afro vibes,"

Sigrid - 'Fake Friends'

"This song omg .... just wait for that drop and go mentallllllllllll."

Sweater Beats Ft. Hayley Kiyoko - 'Glory Days'

"I wrote this with MNEK and I love it so why not."

Disciples - 'On My Mind'

"I literally have this song on repeat every time I get on a plane."

The Chainsmokers Ft. Jhene Aiko - 'Wake Up Alone'

"The Chainsmokers found my music on Soundcloud when I was 16, I love them so much and I love this song even more."

Malay & 6lack - 'Shaolins Theme / Pray'

"This song is so epic, it gives me butterflies in my tummy. Such an incredible song to run to if u want to feel motivated and dramatic."

SZA - 'Drew Barrymore'

"So so incredibly written, a masterpiece with a such a breathtaking concept , defo one for the end of the party, would be sick for a drunk sing/cry."

