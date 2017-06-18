Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'Fat' In Instagram Photo

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale took to social media to apologise for a comment that she made about her weight over the weekend.

The 28-year-old referred to herself as 'fat' in a comment on an old photo of her and her Dad, which she posted to Instagram on Father's Day.

Lucy wrote: "ugh I was so fat" in a reply to hairstylist Scotty Cunha on the photo and now she has taken to Twitter to apologise to those who were upset by the comment, admitting that she often forgets people are watching what she does.

Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

In her final Tweet on the issue Lucy thanked her fans for their love and support and said: "I hope y'all can forgive me".