Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'Fat' In Instagram Photo

The actress admits she forgets people are watching what she says.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 17:29

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale took to social media to apologise for a comment that she made about her weight over the weekend.

The 28-year-old referred to herself as 'fat' in a comment on an old photo of her and her Dad, which she posted to Instagram on Father's Day. 

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy.

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy.

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Lucy wrote: "ugh I was so fat" in a reply to hairstylist Scotty Cunha on the photo and now she has taken to Twitter to apologise to those who were upset by the comment, admitting that she often forgets people are watching what she does.

In her final Tweet on the issue Lucy thanked her fans for their love and support and said: "I hope y'all can forgive me".

Latest News

Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'Fat' In Instagram Photo

Han Solo movie

LEGO Movie Directors DROPPED From Han Solo Spin-off

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West 'Using $100,000 Surrogate' To Carry Their Third Child

The Conjuring

The New Trailer For Annabelle: Creation Will Freak You The F*ck Out

12 Times The Geordie Shore Gang Were SUPER Open About Their Sex Lives

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Beauty and the Beast

A Live Concert Version of 'Beauty and the Beast' Is Coming to the Royal Albert Hall and We Cannot Wait

Zayn Malik Was Once Detained And Interrogated At US Airport Because ‘His Name Was Flagged Up’

New Study Finds That You Are More Employable If You’ve Been Travelling

Vicky Pattison Gushes About Her Boyf and Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Shawn Mendes Has Just Released the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Music Video and it Is Amazing

one direction

Niall Horan Thinks It Would Be 'A Bit Weird' To Have A One Direction Reunion Rn

Marnie Simpson Brands BB's Kayleigh Morris A 'Loser' As The Two Engage In HUGE Twitter Spat

Taylor Swift ‘Spent Father’s Day With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’ As They Drove Around London Incognito

How To Survive Your Period At A Festival

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Your Broken Heart Could Last Forever According To Science

Jade Thirlwall Endures 38 Hours Of 'Hell' Just To Chill With Her Boyf In A Hot Tub

More From Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'Fat' In Instagram Photo

TV Shows

16 Times 'A' Was Actually The Hero Of Pretty Little Liars

TV Shows

Lucy Hale Lands Her First Post-PLL Role In 'Life Sentence'

Celebrity

The Pretty Little Liars Cast Got Matching Tattoos & It's Everything We Dreamed Of And More

Style

The PLL Girls Slay ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Red Carpet

ELLE Women In Hollywood 2016 Red Carpet

Style

Lucy Hale Gives Us Hair Inspiration With This Gorgeous New Look

TV Shows

11 Emotional Stages We've Experienced About The End Of Pretty Little Liars

Lucy Hale Just Got A New Puppy And It's The Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

TV Shows

10 Of The Craziest Pretty Little Liars Fan Theories

Music

Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Is The Ultimate 60s Siren As She Stars In Foy Vance’s ‘She Burns’ Music Video

Celebrity

This Kylie Jenner And Lucy Hale Love Child Lookalike Will Completely Blow Your Mind

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Teen Mom UK cast tease a dramatic series

Teen Mom UK Cast Tease 'More Drama' and Emotional Moments As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Marnie Simpson Brands BB's Kayleigh Morris A 'Loser' As The Two Engage In HUGE Twitter Spat

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way