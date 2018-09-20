Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists

Best. News. Ever.

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 12:28

Stans of the Pretty Little Liars franchise need worry no more as Lucy Hale has spoken and she’s down for a reunion on the upcoming spin-off show, The Perfectionists.

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are already on board to star in the new series, so it makes sense to add the rest of the gang. Even in a flashback – we’ll settle.

In a recent interview on the red carpet, Lucy was asked about whether or not she would be up to make a PLL comeback in the form of a reunion, and her answer will get you gassed.

“For all the girls? Yeah, I think so,” she told Access. You know, they’re doing the spinoff and I think, maybe.” There doesn’t seem to be any official plans set-in-stone just yet, but this is promising.

“I don’t know like what they’re doing with the show and how it intertwines with PLL or how they’re making it work,” she said, before adding: “But I’m excited. I’m so excited for everyone and yeah I think a reunion is very possible.”

She also let slip that The Perfectionists will be hitting the small screen in just a few months, and the mystery around the show is just too suspenseful. Give us a trailer already.

The show, just like Pretty Little Liars, is based on a book of the same name by Sara Shephard and will take place in a town called Beacon Heights.

Apparently Alison DiLaurentis heads to the town in order to join the faculty of the local school and finds that Mona Vanderwaal is already there. And wherever the pair are a whole lot of drama will inevitably follow.

And Janel recently chatted about what her character will be like in the The Perfectionists, telling Elite Daily: “It starts with you guys seeing a completely new Mona.”

“I mean, one thing I love about [the] character that they’ve given me to play is that she has so many layers, she’s always evolving. And now you’ll see an even more evolved Mona," she added.

But something tells us Mona will still be down for solving a good ol' murder mystery. 

Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
