Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' Just Made UK Chart History

Meanwhile, Captain Ska's anti-Theresa May song hits the Top 5...

Mike Pell
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 18:00

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' just clocked a fourth week at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart! Not only that, the track, which features Justin Bieber on the hugely successful remix, has become the longest reigning foreign language No.1 in Official Charts history!

This week 'Despacito' took in 129,000 combined chart sales, it's highest yet, and has overtaken the record for the most weeks at No.1 for a foreign language single since Manhattan Transfer spent three weeks at the top with 'Chanson D'Amour' in 1977.

"But what about 'Gangnam Style'"? we hear you cry? PSY actually only spent one week as the UK's No.1 back in 2012, even though it felt like it was around forever.

Meanwhile in election news, Captain Ska soars in as this week's highest new entry at No.4 with their Theresa May-criticising track 'Liar Liar'. 

The song was originally released back in 2010 as a response to the coalition government, but recorded a new version in light of the General Election featuring soundbites from the Prime Minister's speeches.

"The success of this song shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich," they said in a statement. "We’re overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together."

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber - 'Despacito'
2. DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - 'I'm The One'
3. Liam Payne Ft. Quavo - 'Strip That Down'
4. Captain Ska - 'Liar Liar'
5. Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Chart information © 2017 Official Charts Company.

