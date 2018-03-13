Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!

First they blessed us with the ‘My Lover’ remix, then Mabel and Not3s dropped their banger ‘Fine Line,’ which is edging ever-closer to the Top 10 this week.

The pair were neck-and-neck in our MTV Brand New For 2018 vote earlier this year with Mabel coming out on top to win this year’s title, but there’s no hard feelings as the singer’s got so much love for her serial collaborator, as she explains in our exclusive run through of her ‘Fine Line’ music video, shot in Johannesburg last December…

WATCH MABEL’S EXCLUSIVE ‘FINE LINE’ COMMENTARY HERE:

On making the song Mabel said: “I recorded the song a year ago, it was actually the first session I did with the same writing crew as ‘Finders Keepers’ and I was like ‘let’s just make another fun song, like easy vibes!’

“So we did another day, wrote ‘Fine Line’, and I really enjoyed collaborating with Kojo [Funds] on ‘Finders Keepers’ and was like ‘I want to collaborate again with somebody’ but I’m really picky and wanted the right person and definitely wanted them to be from the UK.

“And then obviously ‘Addison Lee’ came out and then ‘Aladdin’ came out and I was like ‘this guy is kinda killing it, I need to hit him up.’ I played him the song and he loved it and he just came through.”

She added: “Big love to Not3s, shout outs to you. Missed your flight again, [he’s] always missing his flights, but he got there in time.”

Watch all that and more as Mabel walks us through the music video above!

