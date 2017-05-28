Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Mac Mill has cancelled his latest live dates so he can comfort his girlfriend following the Manchester terrorist attack.

Mac has pulled out of a number of live dates so that he can be with Ari – whose concert was targeted by an extremist last month.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mac explained that he would be taking time out of the spotlight following recent events.

"Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always," he added.

His move to bow out from the spotlight follow’s Ariana’s after she suspended her current Dangerous Woman World Tour after 22 people were killed outside an arena in Manchester on Monday.

Ariana will resume her tour on June 5.

The US star has also vowed to return to Manchester to perform in a concert to raise funds for victims of the attack.

Copyright [Getty]

"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy," Ariana wrote in a statement.

"[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart every day, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she added.

Watch: Ariana Grande 'Broken' As She Leads Celebrity Tributes Following Manchester Terror Attack...