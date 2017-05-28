Mac Miller

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 17:43

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Mac Mill has cancelled his latest live dates so he can comfort his girlfriend following the Manchester terrorist attack.

Mac has pulled out of a number of live dates so that he can be with Ari – whose concert was targeted by an extremist last month.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mac explained that he would be taking time out of the spotlight following recent events.

"Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always," he added.

His move to bow out from the spotlight follow’s Ariana’s after she suspended her current Dangerous Woman World Tour after 22 people were killed outside an arena in Manchester on Monday.

Ariana will resume her tour on June 5.

The US star has also vowed to return to Manchester to perform in a concert to raise funds for victims of the attack.

Copyright [Getty]
"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy," Ariana wrote in a statement.

"[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart every day, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she added.

Watch: Ariana Grande 'Broken' As She Leads Celebrity Tributes Following Manchester Terror Attack...

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Emma Watson Should Get An Oscar For Filming Beauty And The Beast With Dan Stevens In A CGI Suit

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Model/blogger Alexis Ren gets real about her past eating issues

Instagram Blogger Alexis Ren Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

The 13 Reasons Why actress has advice for anyone feeling stressed by exams

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Charlotte Crosby shares her fitness journey at Alps bootcamp

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Ariana Grande Planning Return To Manchester For Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande - One Last Time - Music Video

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack

More From Mac Miller

Celebrity

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Music

Watch Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Get Intimate In Sultry New Video For ‘My Favourite Part’

Mac Miller

My Favorite Part (Ft. Ariana Grande)

Music

Fan Account Of The Week: @ArianatorAmazex

Celebrity

Mac Miller Speaks Out About His Relationship With Girlfriend Ariana Grande And It's Way Cute

Music

Ariana Grande Confirms Her Romance With Mac Miller At The 2016 VMAs

Music

This Week's Must-Hear New Music Round Up: DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Viola Beach And More

Mac Miller

Brand Name [Explicit]

Music

who the hell is frank gamble?!

Mac Miller

100 Grandkids [Explicit]

Has Mac Miller Signed With Warner Bros Records?

Mac Miller

MTV News Special: Mac Miller Interview

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral
Celebrity

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Celebrity

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit