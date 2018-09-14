Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
The late rapper has left his fortune close to home...
Mac Miller's death has devastated the world, from his fans to his nearest and dearest.
It has been reported that the incredible rapper set up a trust five years ago ahead of his passing, with a will in place to leave his fortune to those closest to him.
Miller has left his estate to both of his parents, with his brother also listed as a trustee and administrator, meaning they will inherit the $9 million he is rumoured to have amassed.
Money means very little when it comes to situations like these so we can't imagine it helps in any way, however it will save many frustrating complications that would've arised had he not arranged a will in his life.
Mac was found dead in his Los Angeles home on September 7, over a week ago, of a suspected drug overdose, although the actual cause of his death has not been confirmed.
It has been reported that he went into cardiac arrest following a drug overdose but the results of an autopsy have not yet been revealed. The rapper was known to have struggled with his sobriety after ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande shared her best wishes for him to get better in May of this year.
Ariana has offered her first statement (of sorts) about Mac's death, posting a video of him laughing while telling a story to Instagram last night.
The video was accompanied by an utterly heartbreaking caption, which speaks of how the pop superstar warned him of the possible consequences while they were stll together and apologising for not being able to resolve his issues.
"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she said. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it."
"We talked about this. so many times. I'm so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend for so long above anything else."
"I’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now."
There are really no words to express how devastating addiction is, for those suffering from it or the ones around them.
RIP Mac.
Now watch Mac Miller's 'Self Care' music video ...
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I switched the time zone, but what do I know?
Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?
I could fly home with my eyes closed
But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though
You can find me, I ain't hiding
I don't move my feet when I be gliding
I just slide in and then I roll out
Yeah, well, climbing over that wall
I remember, yes, I remember, yes, I remember it all
Swear the height be too tall so like September I fall
Down below, now I know that the medicine be on call, yeah
It's feeling like you hot enough to melt, yeah
Can't trust no one, can't even trust yourself yeah
And I love you, I don't love nobody else, yeah
Tell them they can take that bullshit elsewhere
Self care, I'm treatin' me right
Hell yea, we're gonna be alright
(We gon' be alright)
I switched the time zone, but what do I know?
Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?
I could fly home with my eyes closed
But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though
You can find me, I ain't hiding
I don't move my feet when I be gliding
I just slide in and then I roll out
Been on the road
I don't see it
Out on the road
I don't see it
Yeah, I been reading them signs
I been losin' my, I been losin' my, I been losin' my mind, yeah
Get the fuck out the way, must be this high to play
It must be nice up above the lights, and what a lovely life that I made
I know that feelin' like it's in my family tree, yeah
That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'
Somebody save me from myself, yeah
Tell them they can take that bullshit elsewhere
Self care, we gonna be good
Hell yeah, they lettin' me go
I switched the time zone, but what do I know?
Spending nights hitchhikin', where will I go?
I could fly home with my eyes closed
But it be kinda hard to see, that's no surprise though
You can find me, I ain't hiding
I don't move my feet when I be gliding
I just slide in and then I roll out
And I didn't know, I didn't know
I didn't know, I didn't know, hey
Well, didn't know what I was missing
Now it see a lil' different
I was thinking too much
Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
I got all the time in the world so for now, I'm just chilling
Plus I know it's a, it's a beautiful feeling
In oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
Yeah, ok I ride around my city when I come home
The sun set quickly then get up slow
My disc connect and upload
Watch it spin around, we just spinnin' round
Let's go and travel through the unknown
We play it cool we know we fucked up, yeah
You keep on sayin' you in love, so
Tell me are you really down?
Are you really down? Yeah
Let's go back to my crib and play some 45's
It's safer there, I know there's still a war outside
We spend our nights all liquored up, our mornings high
Can you feel it now?
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah
I got all the time in the world
So for now I'm just chilling
Plus, I know it's a
It's a beautiful feeling
In oblivion, yeah, yeah
Oblivion yeah, yeah
Oblivion, yeah, yeah