Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence

Mac Miller's death has devastated the world, from his fans to his nearest and dearest.

It has been reported that the incredible rapper set up a trust five years ago ahead of his passing, with a will in place to leave his fortune to those closest to him.

Miller has left his estate to both of his parents, with his brother also listed as a trustee and administrator, meaning they will inherit the $9 million he is rumoured to have amassed.

Getty

Money means very little when it comes to situations like these so we can't imagine it helps in any way, however it will save many frustrating complications that would've arised had he not arranged a will in his life.

Mac was found dead in his Los Angeles home on September 7, over a week ago, of a suspected drug overdose, although the actual cause of his death has not been confirmed.

It has been reported that he went into cardiac arrest following a drug overdose but the results of an autopsy have not yet been revealed. The rapper was known to have struggled with his sobriety after ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande shared her best wishes for him to get better in May of this year.

Getty

Ariana has offered her first statement (of sorts) about Mac's death, posting a video of him laughing while telling a story to Instagram last night.

The video was accompanied by an utterly heartbreaking caption, which speaks of how the pop superstar warned him of the possible consequences while they were stll together and apologising for not being able to resolve his issues.

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she said. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it."

"We talked about this. so many times. I'm so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend for so long above anything else."

"I’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now."

There are really no words to express how devastating addiction is, for those suffering from it or the ones around them.

RIP Mac.

Now watch Mac Miller's 'Self Care' music video ...