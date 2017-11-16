Is This The Real Reason Kevin McCallister Was Left Home Alone?!

Now that we're officially in the run-up to Christmas it's now morally okay to analyse all our favourite festive films with a fine-tooth comb and work out if there are major plot holes we missed first time around.

Up for discussion this time is Home Alone - the movie that tells the tale of young Kevin McCallister who accidentally gets left behind while his parents jet off to Paris on a Christmas break. The situation takes a turn for the worse when the eight-year-old has to fight off two moronic burglars trying to break into the family home.

So far so good, right? Um, wrong. Because a reddit user by the name of bobcobble now us looking at dad Peter McCallister with a whole heap of suspicion. The conspiracy theorist notes that there's one particular scene in the movie that doesn't quite stack up.

The clip in question is that time Kevin spills the milk while the family are eating pizza. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot the moment Peter sweeps up the mess with a napkin and throws Kevin's boarding pass in the bin while he's at it.

Kevin would never have made it through security without the ticket, and this mishap sets off a whole chain of events which means Kate McCallister doesn't realise her son isn't with the group while counting up the cousins.

Was Kevin's dad secretly looking forward to a vacation without his rowdy son, or was the whole binning-the-ticket situation actually a total coincidence? We just don't know who to trust anymore.