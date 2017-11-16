macaulay culkin

Is This The Real Reason Kevin McCallister Was Left Home Alone?!

This fan theory has left us well and truly bamboozled.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:38

Now that we're officially in the run-up to Christmas it's now morally okay to analyse all our favourite festive films with a fine-tooth comb and work out if there are major plot holes we missed first time around.

Up for discussion this time is Home Alone - the movie that tells the tale of young Kevin McCallister who accidentally gets left behind while his parents jet off to Paris on a Christmas break. The situation takes a turn for the worse when the eight-year-old has to fight off two moronic burglars trying to break into the family home. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

So far so good, right? Um, wrong. Because a reddit user by the name of bobcobble now us looking at dad Peter McCallister with a whole heap of suspicion. The conspiracy theorist notes that there's one particular scene in the movie that doesn't quite stack up.

The clip in question is that time Kevin spills the milk while the family are eating pizza. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot the moment Peter sweeps up the mess with a napkin and throws Kevin's boarding pass in the bin while he's at it.

Kevin would never have made it through security without the ticket, and this mishap sets off a whole chain of events which means Kate McCallister doesn't realise her son isn't with the group while counting up the cousins. 

Was Kevin's dad secretly looking forward to a vacation without his rowdy son, or was the whole binning-the-ticket situation actually a total coincidence? We just don't know who to trust anymore. 

 

More From macaulay culkin

Is This The Real Reason Kevin McCallister Was Left Home Alone?!

Iconic Celebrity Child Stars: Macaulay Culkin And More

Iconic Child Stars: Where Are They Now?

Macaulay Culkin Storms Off Stage After Fans Interrupt Kazoo Solo

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson