Looks Like Sam Thompson Will Be Trying To Get Over Tiff Watson Via Celebs Go Dating

Made In Chelsea (and Celebrity Big Brother) star Sam Thompson is going to be joining Celebs Go Dating - according to reports.

The floppy haired hunk has seen his love life play out - and come crashing down - on E4’s Made In Chelsea with his romance with Tiff Watson being seen on screens.

But Sam and Tiff split earlier this year following a string of explosive arguments - but now it seems he is ready to get back out there and get on the dating scene.

“Sam was really heartbroken this summer over his split with Tiff, but he’s now ready to put everything back into finding love,” a source told The Sun.

“He was really young when he got together with Tiff so he hasn’t had a great deal of experience of dating, so is willing to do everything that Nadia and Eden tell him to get back in the game,” the source added.

However things could potentially get very awkward on Celebs Go Dating - as dating expert Nadia Essex has said she would love Sam’s CBB lover Amelia Lily on the show.

"Amelia would love to appear in the next series of Celebs Go Dating. I met her the other night and she is lovely,” she said recently.

"Her fling with Sam Thompson is officially over. She would be quite a good candidate to join the agency - she would be great."

This could get pretty awks… (which would make great TV).