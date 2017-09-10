Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson Says Exercise Is Better Than Sex

Oh - and she never loved Spencer

Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 13:09

Louise Thompson says exercise is more pleasurable for her than sex.

The pint-sized reality star has become famous for her incredible figure and instagram feed filled with work out moments with her hunky boyfriend Ryan Libbey.

Getty

And while the pair are definitely all loved up, she says they both love working out more than hopping into bed.

“A lot of people associate exercise with a horrible time, but I look forward to it,” she told Fabulous magazine.

Instagram

“The adrenalin is probably the best feeling ever,” she continues – leading her interviewer to ask if it is really the best thing ever.

And she replied: “Yeah, probably even better than sex. Maybe Ryan’s not doing a very good job! We both now prioritise exercise over sex.”

Getty

Let’s hope Ryan’s pride isn’t dented by Louise’s giggling answer – however she also revealed in the same interview that she has been in love five times, but says she was never in love with one of her highest profile boyfriends.

“I’ve [been in love] quite a few times,” she said.

“Ryan, Alik, Andy…weirdly, I don’t think I ever loved Spencer. There was a guy from Edinburgh and my first love. Five times. That’s ridiculous!”

Bad luck Spencer!

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Happy To Have Sex On TV

