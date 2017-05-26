Made In Chelsea

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 14:27

Fans of Binky Felstead will know that she’s one of the few originals remaining on Made In Chelsea.

But ahead of tonight’s series finale, the pregnant reality star has confirmed that she's leaving the show to focus on the ‘next big chapter’ of her life - starting her family.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Bank Holiday Monday to share a sweet montage of herself alongside her MIC family, along with the message that this series will be her last.

So guys it's the season finale of #madeinchelsea tonight at 9!!!! Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years. Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight. Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come! It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin! I'm not going away though, u can still follow my personal journey if ya wanna .. so keep your eyes peeled for what's coming up! 👀😜 Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. 💗 #proudtobeanoriginal

She did admit that she will be back to do the ‘odd bits and bobs’ alongside her co-stars but that season 13 - currently airing on E4 - will be her last ‘full series’.

She wrote: “So guys it's the season finale of #madeinchelsea tonight at 9!!!! 

“Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years. 

“Looking back to the very first episode & my first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight. 

“Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an amazing experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come! 

“It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin! 

“I’m not going away though, u can still follow my personal journey if ya wanna .. so keep your eyes peeled for what's coming up! Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. (sic).”

Binky’s announcement comes after she revealed she’s pregnant with co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson’s baby, which is due in a matter of weeks.

One of the last weekends where it's just the two of us. Couldn't love this boy anymore for organising such a special few days away.... Who would have thought he had it in him 😉 x #limewoodhotel #thepig

We wish them both the best on their journey!

WATCH the cast of Made In Chelsea decide who would make the best Geordie...

