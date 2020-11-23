Made In Chelsea

Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal

They're said to be giving their relationship another chance

Monday, November 23, 2020 - 09:42


Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are reportedly back together after splitting earlier this year amid claims she cheated on him. 

According to MailOnline, the Made in Chelsea stars have decided to give their relationship another shot, with a source telling the publication: “They are certainly back together again. This finally happened about two weeks ago now. He took her back.”

Instagram/ZaraMcDermott

Instagram/ZaraMcDermott

This comes after Zara shared a throwback picture from their holiday in Mykonos, captioning the upload: “I promise that you will always have my heart ❤️.”

Some fans assumed this was her way of confirming their romance is back on, with one person writing: “hopefully you have a beautiful, happy & long future together,” as another said: “Are you back together then?????”

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The pair broke up in August amid claims Zara had cheated on him with a music producer on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. At the time, Sam unfollowed Zara on Instagram and publicly ignored her declarations of love on social media.

Rumours the couple had patched things up surfaced a few weeks ago, when The Sun reported they’d shared a group dinner with friends: “The word amongst their inner circle is they're back together, but to the public it's a different story,” a source said. 

Getty

Sam previously told OK! Magazine that he’s thankful for the support of his “awesome” friends: “I think that also I try and look at the good things in life and I wake up every morning and say what I'm grateful for."

Do you think Sam and Zara are endgame?

Latest News

Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year

More From Made In Chelsea

Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Ex On The Beach’s Natalee Harris Admits She Feels ‘So Much Better’ After Healing Her Friendship With Daisy Robins – Exclusive
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Calls Matty B Her ‘Soulmate’ As The Pair Get Honest About Their Feelings
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Tells Daisy Robins No-One Likes Her As The Girls Rage At The Chelsea Star For Sleeping With Bobby Ballard
Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke on holiday.
Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris And Matty B Kiss On Their Fishy Date As The Valleys Star Admits She Has ‘No Loyalties’ To Daisy Robins
Ex On The Beach’s Daisy Robins Admits She ‘Doesn’t Think Matty B Has A Heart’ After He Pied Her On Their Date – EXCLUSIVE
This Made In Chelsea Star Is Headed For 'Total Reality Show' Ex On The Beach So She Can Actually Be Herself
Ex On The Beach 9’s Daisy Robins Reveals How She Deals With Heartbreak And We’ve Definitely Done The Same – EXCLUSIVE
Ex On The Beach 9’s Natalee Harris Reveals How It Really Feels To Be Cheated On – EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...