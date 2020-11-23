Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal



Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are reportedly back together after splitting earlier this year amid claims she cheated on him.

According to MailOnline, the Made in Chelsea stars have decided to give their relationship another shot, with a source telling the publication: “They are certainly back together again. This finally happened about two weeks ago now. He took her back.”

This comes after Zara shared a throwback picture from their holiday in Mykonos, captioning the upload: “I promise that you will always have my heart ❤️.”

Some fans assumed this was her way of confirming their romance is back on, with one person writing: “hopefully you have a beautiful, happy & long future together,” as another said: “Are you back together then?????”

The pair broke up in August amid claims Zara had cheated on him with a music producer on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. At the time, Sam unfollowed Zara on Instagram and publicly ignored her declarations of love on social media.

Rumours the couple had patched things up surfaced a few weeks ago, when The Sun reported they’d shared a group dinner with friends: “The word amongst their inner circle is they're back together, but to the public it's a different story,” a source said.

Sam previously told OK! Magazine that he’s thankful for the support of his “awesome” friends: “I think that also I try and look at the good things in life and I wake up every morning and say what I'm grateful for."

