Madison Beer

Madison Beer Calls Out ‘Big Creators’ Who Aren’t Practising Social-Distancing

She's furious at people not taking the health crisis seriously

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 10:22

Madison Beer is calling out content creators who aren’t taking the current health crisis seriously.

The singer took to social-media to pen a note about the coronavirus epidemic. She’s disappointed to see that certain “big creators” on social-media haven’t been setting a good example to their followers re. social distancing.

Getty

“It’s REALLLLLYYY getting under my skin watching some big creators with platforms (let alone anyone) genuinely not give two f–ks about his GLOBAL PANDEMIC TAKING LIVES,” she wrote. 

“Y’all would be acting real real different if someone you knew or loved was at risk. act the same for other people’s families and loved ones. you hanging out in large groups and mixing friends and so on can literally be infecting so many other people????????"

“What don’t you get. i’m genuinely livid right now. when you and your friends go to another friends house and hang out in any size group let alone a group of 10+ people, if ONE of you is sick, now more than likely all of you are…

“When you go eat or go to a pharmacy or do very normal every day things (which you still shouldn’t be doing) YOU COULD GET SOMEONE WHO IS AT RISK OF F–KING DYING SICK.”

Madison ended her message by urging her followers to “stop being f**king selfish” and start thinking about how their actions might impact  vulnerable people.

As we all know, slowing down the spread of the virus and easing the pressure on hospitals and healthcare systems quite literally saves lives. 

 

