Madison Beer Comes Into Her Own on Her Debut International Tour

With a voice akin to the greats, Madison Beer was always destined for stardom. Aged just 12 she began uploading covers onto YouTube and quickly began amassing a legion of fans. Not long after that she caught the eye of Justin Bieber and the rest is history.

Last night she performed at the O2 Academy Islington in London as part of her first international tour. It was magical.

View the lyrics You could be here, but you're there

You could be anywhere and these days I don't even care no more

You only be showing me love whenever you've had too much

Whatever's been filling your cup, no more



Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober

At my front door just to say you're alone tonight

Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up

It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



You could be here but you're not, I give whatever you want

But you just take it and run, you run (oh run, run)

And I give you so many shots but you just drinkin' 'em all

You never give it a thought, oh love (yeah)



Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober (sober)

At my front door just to say you're alone tonight (alone tonight)

Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up

It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet?



Be careful what you say

Say only what you mean

Mean to me then you're nice

You're nice, you're nice

It's nice to know you now

Now that it all went down

Down on your knees you cry

You cry, you cry, yeah



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet? Writer(s): Brittany Marie Amaradio, Madison Beer, Michael Keenan Leary Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Kara Marni warmed up the crowd with ease with her hits 'Golden' and 'Curve' but this was Madison's night.

The entire gig was dedicated to Madison's critically acclaimed EP As She Pleases. The 'Dead' hitmaker has released singles on and off since 2013 but it's with As She Pleases that she's really come into her own as an artist and that couldn't be more clear live.

The 19-year-old popstar opened the set with fan-favourite 'Teenager In Love'. The doo-wop bop could sound saccharine in another singer's hands but Madison captures the sentiment of falling head over heels in love perfectly. Not to mention, it's tailor-made for her voice.

That was about as optimistic as things got though. The track contains the lyric 'don't let me down' and it's pretty clear that, as is the case for far too many people young and old, lovers have let Madison down or in some cases, she's simply grown tired of them.

Madison launched into 'Fools' straight afterwards, a tongue-in-cheek song about a clueless partner who has no idea that she's fallen out of love with them and it was a clear highlight of the night. Only a teenager could carry off a lyric as perfect as "There you go // Getting so overly comfortable, baby // Does it ever cross your mind? // Like oh no, she wants to be in somebody else's photos". Madison performed it using a vocoder machine on stage and, as odd as that may sound, she handled it effortlessly.

The evening took a darker turn with 'Say it to My Face'. The dramatic ballad about a lying cheat is striking on record but live it's nothing short of sublime. Not only were Madison's vocals extraordinary but you could tell that she meant every single word of it.

Madison then threw things back with her early singles 'Melodies', 'Unbreakable', 'Something Sweet' and 'All for Love'. It couldn't be more obvious how much she's matured since them but they still all go off and the fans in the audience knew them by heart.

One of the most enjoyable parts of the night was seeing Madison's relationship with her fans. Almost all of them were teenage girls like Madison, who have experienced the same things that she sings about. Their admiration of her is One Direction like and you could see that she was visibly moved by their love on stage. 'Tyler Dudden' one of the more low-key songs on the EP really came alive in concert not just because of Madison's delivery but because of the fans' evident appreciation of it too.

As well as her own hits, Madison took time to perform captivating, personal covers of singles ranging from Labrinth's 'Jealous' to Radiohead's 'Creep'. Each were reimagined in stunning ways that had the audience in awe. This is why, as fun as it was to see Conor Maynard join Madison as a surprise guest for a medley of big Top 40 hits, it felt a little out of place in the show. In just six years Madison has grown from a YouTuber into an artist and both her and her material are strong enough to stand on their own.

Madison ended the set with the two standout tracks from As She Pleases: 'Home with You' and 'Dead'. The duo are brilliant kiss-off anthems that deserve praise not just for their melodies but their lyrics as well. 'You say you can't live without me // So why aren't you dead yet?' is perhaps the most savage line of the past year. Naturally, they resonate extremely well with Madison's audience and both were standout moments in a remarkable concert. Madison slayed them.

By the time the night was over, it was clear that this will be the first of many international tours for the rising star.

Madison Beer is just getting started.

Words: Sam Prance