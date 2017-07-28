Madison Beer

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

The singer has set the record straight on her relationship status.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:14

Madison Beer is known for being honest and open with her fans about everything, so when pics emerged of her kissing Brooklyn Beckham she just had to explain what exactly is going on between them.

Chatting in an interview with the Build Series earlier this week, the singer insisted they aren’t an actual couple… Right now.

'I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older, and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy,' she said. 

So basically they fancy the pants off each other? Cool.

She added: ‘He’s great, though, he’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends.’

Alas it’s just not meant to be, as she told fans that Brooklyn is off to the east coast in a matter of weeks: ‘He’s moving to New York and it’s just not really realistic.'

Sob, we're still going to ship them though.

