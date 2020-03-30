Madison Beer

Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters

"The energy on this app is draining me"

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 10:06

Madison Beer has revealed that she needs a break from TikTok after reading too many mean comments on the app.

The singer took to social-media to state that she probably won’t be uploading any videos for a while: “This might b my last tik tok for a bit my loves. the energy on this app is draining me :( so much hate and negativity. it’s all i see these days,” she said.

The 21-year-old clarified that the general vibe of the app is what's getting her down: “I’m not even just speaking about myself. every video if ANYONE i see, the comments are all mean. all the time. it breaks my heart.”

“I’m tired of see a girl dance on my fyp, only to go to the comments and see people making fun of her body or somethin. it hurts me. so much. I jus want this app to change and i want people to realize how much their words can impact others. i know it won’t. but i can hope.”

Madison concluded: “It’s just not okay guys. i loved tik tok and wanna stay in here but… this horrible behavior should’ve never been normalized.”

Even though the majority of comments on social-media are positive, we all know the impact that one negative message in a sea of positivity can have. 

Good on Madison for recognising that too much time on social-media can be detrimental to her mental health.

As with anything, moderation is key.

