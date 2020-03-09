Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked

Madison Beer has opened up about the trauma of having her private images leaked online.

In a powerful letter posted on International Women’s Day, the 21-year-old said that she struggles to deal with the fact that explicit videos of her at the age of fourteen still circulate the internet.

The singer had sent the videos to a boy she was seeing at the time, who then betrayed her trust by forwarding them on to his friends.

“I was distraught and ashamed. This was a traumatizing experience that has instilled intense trust issues in me, that I’m still working on today. If only I could express the trauma and share this has reopened for me. All these years I’ve had perpetual anxiety.

happy international women’s day. this feels really good. pic.twitter.com/FsBz4mQIbm — Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) March 8, 2020

“I’ve been in the dark and fearful of this Snapchat re-emerging as if it was a dirty secret I’ll always have to keep, because I was told it would damage my career and wasn’t okay.”

“So today, on IWD I am going to free myself of this weight I carry,” she wrote. “I am going to tell my 14 year old self the following which I hope may help some of you to be kinder to yourselves as young women.”

being vulnerable online is extremely hard & scary for me but u guys have made me feel so comfortable & welcomed. thank u for the response on my recent. i hope in the future as i start sharing more of my personal experiences & struggles they can help heal some people including me. — Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) March 8, 2020

“You should not feel shame,” Madison wrote to herself. “You were exploring your sexuality, you were learning. You should not feel like you did something wrong. Shame on those who betrayed your trust & SHAME ON THOSE WHO SHAMED YOU.”

Madison later took to social-media to thank fans for their supportive comments, saying that she hopes her experience will help others “heal” and grow from similar ordeals.