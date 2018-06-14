Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video

Having recently released her debut album As She Pleases this February, 19-year-old Madison Beer has continued on her rise to absolute stardom since the success of 'Dead', with a brand new aesthetic music video for her tune 'Home With You'.

View the lyrics You could be here, but you're there

You could be anywhere and these days I don't even care no more

You only be showing me love whenever you've had too much

Whatever's been filling your cup, no more



Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober

At my front door just to say you're alone tonight

Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up

It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



You could be here but you're not, I give whatever you want

But you just take it and run, you run (oh run, run)

And I give you so many shots but you just drinkin' 'em all

You never give it a thought, oh love (yeah)



Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober (sober)

At my front door just to say you're alone tonight (alone tonight)

Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up

It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet?



Be careful what you say

Say only what you mean

Mean to me then you're nice

You're nice, you're nice

It's nice to know you now

Now that it all went down

Down on your knees you cry

You cry, you cry, yeah



You say you can't live without me

So why aren't you dead yet?

Why you still breathing?

And you say you can't live without me

Then why aren't you dead yet?

Why do you say that?



Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet?

Why, why, why, why?

Why, why, why, why?

Why aren't you dead yet? Writer(s): Brittany Marie Amaradio, Madison Beer, Michael Keenan Leary Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The hit-maker and stunning vocalist has created a real bop on this new hit 'Home With You'. Over the tropical beat she demonstrates real strength of character, which is the recurring theme of As She Pleases, which gives it quite a powerful and poignant tone - all the meanwhile being so dance-able and so easy to sing along to.

The artist, who also comes from New York, has delivered some A$AP Rocky visual vibes in the new video, with a mix of lo-fi shots and surreal visual effects – plus an entertaining intermission in the middle of the music video. Plus, it goes to show how much Beer has grown since she first gained public attention, and she absolutely slays.

Credit: Madison Beer YouTube

For those who don't already know, Madison rose to fame when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her doing an Etta James cover back in 2012 when she was only 13 years old. This launched her into the limelight, and as their friendship developed created all kinds of rumours that the two were dating, which she has always denied in saying that he was "like a brother".

@justinbieber OMGOGMFHAHDBSBAWHEBSBSHHWEHHDXHSHHAFBBAGEEHYBT I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING. I AM CRYING. — Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) July 17, 2012

Now 19, she’s found a voice of her own - having released her debut album As She Pleases this year, and also has found fame independent of her close friend Biebs - having a twitter following herself of over 2 and a half million.

