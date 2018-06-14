Madison Beer

Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video

She's Justin Bieber endorsed!

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 14:17

Having recently released her debut album As She Pleases this February, 19-year-old Madison Beer has continued on her rise to absolute stardom since the success of 'Dead', with a brand new aesthetic music video for her tune 'Home With You'.

IF YOU MISSED THE VID FOR HER HIT SONG 'DEAD' CHECK IT OUT FIRST BELOW:

View the lyrics
You could be here, but you're there
You could be anywhere and these days I don't even care no more
You only be showing me love whenever you've had too much
Whatever's been filling your cup, no more

Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober
At my front door just to say you're alone tonight
Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up
It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right

You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?

You could be here but you're not, I give whatever you want
But you just take it and run, you run (oh run, run)
And I give you so many shots but you just drinkin' 'em all
You never give it a thought, oh love (yeah)

Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober (sober)
At my front door just to say you're alone tonight (alone tonight)
Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up
It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right

You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?

Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?

Be careful what you say
Say only what you mean
Mean to me then you're nice
You're nice, you're nice
It's nice to know you now
Now that it all went down
Down on your knees you cry
You cry, you cry, yeah

You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?

Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?
Writer(s): Brittany Marie Amaradio, Madison Beer, Michael Keenan Leary Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The hit-maker and stunning vocalist has created a real bop on this new hit 'Home With You'. Over the tropical beat she demonstrates real strength of character, which is the recurring theme of As She Pleases, which gives it quite a powerful and poignant tone - all the meanwhile being so dance-able and so easy to sing along to.

Madison Beer - Home With You (Official Video)

The artist, who also comes from New York, has delivered some A$AP Rocky visual vibes in the new video, with a mix of lo-fi shots and surreal visual effects – plus an entertaining intermission in the middle of the music video. Plus, it goes to show how much Beer has grown since she first gained public attention, and she absolutely slays.

Credit: Madison Beer YouTube

For those who don't already know, Madison rose to fame when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her doing an Etta James cover back in 2012 when she was only 13 years old. This launched her into the limelight, and as their friendship developed created all kinds of rumours that the two were dating, which she has always denied in saying that he was "like a brother".

Now 19, she’s found a voice of her own - having released her debut album As She Pleases this year, and also has found fame independent of her close friend Biebs - having a twitter following herself of over 2 and a half million.

Need more Madison? We’ve got you covered - you can see her trying to master British slang with MTV right HERE!

 

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Madison Beer

Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Madison Beer Plays Slanguage
Madison Beer Masters British Slang In Slanguage
Madison Beer Plays Slanguage
Madison Beer
Madison Beer Plays Slanguage! | MTV Music
Madison Beer
Madison Beer Comes Into Her Own on Her Debut International Tour
Justin Timberlake attends the &#039;Wonder Wheel&#039; screening at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2017 in New York City
New Music Round-Up: Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd
Madison Beer - Say It To My Face - Music Video
Madison Beer
Say It To My Face
Madison Beer - Dead - Music Video
Madison Beer
Dead
Music
Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here
Celebrity
Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats
Celebrity
Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’
Celebrity
Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip
Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity
Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme