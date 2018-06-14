Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
She's Justin Bieber endorsed!
Having recently released her debut album As She Pleases this February, 19-year-old Madison Beer has continued on her rise to absolute stardom since the success of 'Dead', with a brand new aesthetic music video for her tune 'Home With You'.
IF YOU MISSED THE VID FOR HER HIT SONG 'DEAD' CHECK IT OUT FIRST BELOW:
You could be anywhere and these days I don't even care no more
You only be showing me love whenever you've had too much
Whatever's been filling your cup, no more
Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober
At my front door just to say you're alone tonight
Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up
It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right
You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?
You could be here but you're not, I give whatever you want
But you just take it and run, you run (oh run, run)
And I give you so many shots but you just drinkin' 'em all
You never give it a thought, oh love (yeah)
Baby, no more showing up when you're not sober (sober)
At my front door just to say you're alone tonight (alone tonight)
Yeah, tryna fuck me and my mind up
It's a reminder you're a liar and you know I'm right
You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?
Be careful what you say
Say only what you mean
Mean to me then you're nice
You're nice, you're nice
It's nice to know you now
Now that it all went down
Down on your knees you cry
You cry, you cry, yeah
You say you can't live without me
So why aren't you dead yet?
Why you still breathing?
And you say you can't live without me
Then why aren't you dead yet?
Why do you say that?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?
Why, why, why, why?
Why, why, why, why?
Why aren't you dead yet?
The hit-maker and stunning vocalist has created a real bop on this new hit 'Home With You'. Over the tropical beat she demonstrates real strength of character, which is the recurring theme of As She Pleases, which gives it quite a powerful and poignant tone - all the meanwhile being so dance-able and so easy to sing along to.
The artist, who also comes from New York, has delivered some A$AP Rocky visual vibes in the new video, with a mix of lo-fi shots and surreal visual effects – plus an entertaining intermission in the middle of the music video. Plus, it goes to show how much Beer has grown since she first gained public attention, and she absolutely slays.
For those who don't already know, Madison rose to fame when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her doing an Etta James cover back in 2012 when she was only 13 years old. This launched her into the limelight, and as their friendship developed created all kinds of rumours that the two were dating, which she has always denied in saying that he was "like a brother".
Now 19, she’s found a voice of her own - having released her debut album As She Pleases this year, and also has found fame independent of her close friend Biebs - having a twitter following herself of over 2 and a half million.
