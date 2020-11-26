Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album
She's also discussed the negative aspects of social media
Madison Beer is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic “set back” the release of her debut album, Life Support.
In a conversation on 102.7 KIIS FM, she admits the health crisis has altered a lot of her plans this year and promised fans they’ll finally get to hear her new music in early 2021.
Madison reveals: “COVID really kind of set it back a lot but we’re getting it out at the top of 2021… I’m super pumped to get it out there.”
As for the significance behind the album title, she explains: “I was going through a really tough time mentally and [the album] was the only thing giving me hope… It was literally like life support for me.”
In a separate interview with Ryan Seacrest, Madison opens up about how her lyrics reflect her mental health struggles, saying: “I think there’s a lot of stigma around mental health.
“It’s sad we allow ourselves to judge people based off of things so surface like Instagram and social media. We’re all putting on a facade and a front at all times and I’m trying to be more open about that kind of stuff [because] it’s really important.”
She adds that finding fame at such a young age has been challenging: “I got signed and recognized when I was 12 and was kind of put on a pedestal that then over time felt more like a chopping block.”
Are you excited to finally hear Madison’s debut album?