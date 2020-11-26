Madison Beer

Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album

She's also discussed the negative aspects of social media

Thursday, November 26, 2020 - 09:29

Madison Beer is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic “set back” the release of her debut album, Life Support.

In a conversation on 102.7 KIIS FM, she admits the health crisis has altered a lot of her plans this year and promised fans they’ll finally get to hear her new music in early 2021.

Instagram/MadisonBeer

Madison reveals: “COVID really kind of set it back a lot but we’re getting it out at the top of 2021… I’m super pumped to get it out there.”

As for the significance behind the album title, she explains: “I was going through a really tough time mentally and [the album] was the only thing giving me hope… It was literally like life support for me.”

Getty

In a separate interview with Ryan Seacrest, Madison opens up about how her lyrics reflect her mental health struggles, saying: “I think there’s a lot of stigma around mental health.

“It’s sad we allow ourselves to judge people based off of things so surface like Instagram and social media. We’re all putting on a facade and a front at all times and I’m trying to be more open about that kind of stuff [because] it’s really important.”

Instagram/MadisonBeer

She adds that finding fame at such a young age has been challenging: “I got signed and recognized when I was 12 and was kind of put on a pedestal that then over time felt more like a chopping block.”

Are you excited to finally hear Madison’s debut album?

Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album
