OMG. Madison Beer's 'Dead' music video is finally here!

Yes. The YouTube star is taking her popstar ambitions seriously and is ready to wow us all with a visual.

[Getty]

The 'Dead' music video opens with scenes intercut of Madison lounging on a sofa, looking direct to camera and sat in a dress head over knees in a bath, adorned with rose petals. The promising young popstar looks incredible and we're obsessed.

'Dead' chronicles Madison's efforts to let go of a f***boy who won't stop bugging her.

In the music video, Madison performs most of the song to camera, while also acting out scenes in black and white of her past relationship, the good and the bad. Not only is the video stunning but Madison also delivers a stellar acting performance.

When she breaks down in the bath we get chills!

While 'Dead' is yet to make a splash on the charts, it seems as though it will do so in no time.

The music video is already racking up hundreds of thousands of views and the song has been streamed over 10 million times on Spotify already. The up and coming singer took to her Instagram page to celebrate the massive achievement last week.

Here's to the next 10 million streams. Bearing in mind that Justin Bieber is a fan, we have no doubt that she will get them!

Now please excuse us while we watch the video again.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.