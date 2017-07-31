Madison Beer

Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here

The YouTube sensation is making her popstar ambitions a reality...

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:59

OMG. Madison Beer's 'Dead' music video is finally here!

Yes. The YouTube star is taking her popstar ambitions seriously and is ready to wow us all with a visual.

[Getty]

The 'Dead' music video opens with scenes intercut of Madison lounging on a sofa, looking direct to camera and sat in a dress head over knees in a bath, adorned with rose petals. The promising young popstar looks incredible and we're obsessed.

'Dead' chronicles Madison's efforts to let go of a f***boy who won't stop bugging her.

In the music video, Madison performs most of the song to camera, while also acting out scenes in black and white of her past relationship, the good and the bad. Not only is the video stunning but Madison also delivers a stellar acting performance.

Madison Beer - Dead

When she breaks down in the bath we get chills!

While 'Dead' is yet to make a splash on the charts, it seems as though it will do so in no time.

The music video is already racking up hundreds of thousands of views and the song has been streamed over 10 million times on Spotify already. The up and coming singer took to her Instagram page to celebrate the massive achievement last week.

THANK YOU. ❣️ music video thursday

THANK YOU. ❣️ music video thursday

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

Here's to the next 10 million streams. Bearing in mind that Justin Bieber is a fan, we have no doubt that she will get them!

Now please excuse us while we watch the video again.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com

Latest News

Ed Sheeran Takes Us to Ghana in Surprise 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' Video

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

Minecraft Story Mode

Here’s When You’ll FINALLY Be Able To Play Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2

Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' In Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Watch Kesha Perform 'Praying' and More 'Rainbow' Songs For The First Time

Pia Mia Returns With Sizzling 'I'm A Fan' Video

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Just Some Stuff You Probably Never Knew About Pubes

YSL stiletto roller skate

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Opens Up To Jemma Lucy About Her Escort Past: “I Used To Be Really Bad”

Zara Larsson's New Album May Be Out Next Year!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men

The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Confirms Split From TOWIE's Jon Clarke: 'I Don't Know What He's Thinking'

Harry Styles’ Ex Tess Ward Just Threw Potential Shade At Him Through The Medium Of Mushrooms

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

A photo of a girl in a bra

Social Media Reacts To Article's Claim That 'Boobs Are Back'

More From Madison Beer

Music

Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Celebrity

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Celebrity

Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Celebrity

This Is Why Brooklyn Beckham Hanging Out With Madison Beer At Coachella Isn't What You Think

Celebrity

17 Things You Really Should Know About Madison Beer

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS