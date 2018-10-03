Madison De La Garza

Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery

It looks like the ‘Sober’ singer is fast on her way to recovery.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 11:14

After recovering in hospital following a drug overdose in July, Demi Lovato checked straight into rehab where she has reportedly been working on her sobriety. 

While this process is understandably a private one, Demi’s younger sister, 16-year-old Madison De La Garza, has now spoken out to share an update on the singer’s progress with fans. 

Getty

On the YouTube show Millennial Hollywood, Madison spoke highly of her sister and told the presenter during her interview that she’s “doing well.” 

"She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot," Madison went on to say. "But we’ve been through a lot together...I mean, if you read my mom’s book you would know."

Getty

In Dianna’s book, she talks about the troubles she had with her first husband – father to Demi and older sister Dallas De La Garza – and her own addiction struggles to prescription medications.

"Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before, and so we’ve just been um we’ve been so thankful for everything. For the little things," Madison added.

Getty

And it really is the little things that count. More so frozen yoghurt, as Madison plans to take Demi on a fro-yo date when she’s finished her rehab.

Unfortunately for Mads though, Demi’s fave is completely different to her own and let’s be real here, Demi gets to choose this one. "Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s and so we, like, we usually go there," she said.

