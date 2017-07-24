From Cops to Chess, Maggie Lindemann Gives Us the Inside Scoop of Her 'Pretty Girl' Music Video

Maggie Lindemann dropped by MTV to give us her exclusive Laid Bare commentary on her 'Pretty Girl' video.

The singer is currently making a splash on the UK charts as her debut single rises place by place each week.

So far 'Pretty Girl' has been certified Gold in the UK and peaked at Number 9 on the Official Singles Chart.

Thanks in part to an incredible Cheats Codes remix it shows no signs of leaving the charts anytime soon.

In her Laid Bare video Maggie dishes on the fact that the chess in the came was a bit of a charade. "None of us knew how to play chess" says Maggie before revealing that she and her castmastes played chequers with the pieces instead. Amazing!

What's more, Maggie talks in depth about bracing the elements all in the hopes of getting the perfect video. "It was actually raining when we did the outside scenes so we had to be covered up by umbrellas and bags and stuff. It was crazy."

What a selfless queen.

"The scene when I'm in the big empty room was actually freezing."

Oh no - we hope that you didn't catch a cold Maggie!

Not only that but Maggie almost broke her phone while filming. "When the cop pushed me up against the railing my phone actually flew from my pocket onto the other side of the fence. I was so scared it shattered but it was fine." What a relief.

Watch the Laid Bare video to find out what kept Maggie "laughing every time [they] did it" and more.

